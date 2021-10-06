(Logan) -- The slugfests for Logan-Magnolia aren't over as they prepare for a battle with the surging AHSTW.
Head Coach Matt Straight leads his 5-1 Panthers into a non-district matchup against a Vikings team (3-3, Class A District 7 2-3) that has found their footing the last couple of weeks. Last week, Logan-Magnolia grabbed a key Class A District 8 win over IKM-Manning, 29-19.
"We played really well the first half, enjoyed success in all phases," Straight said. "They're a tough team, and well coached, they came out well the second half, and kind of controlled the game a little bit. We just had enough of the lead that we were able to hold them off."
Gavin Maguire continued to be a force to be reckoned with in the victory. The senior running back toted the ball 31 times for 247 yards, and two touchdowns.
"Incredibly tough kid, he's mentally tough and physically tough, and wants the ball in key situations," Straight said. "Not only with his yards, but the number of carries he gets, teams know they have to stop him to stop us. They're loading the box and sending a lot of bodies his way, and he's taken some big shots but keeps getting up and bouncing back, and running faster and stronger."
Maguire on the year has now totaled 145 carries, 949 yards, and 14 touchdowns, good for 6.5 yards per carry.
The win brings the Panthers to 4-1 in District 8 play. However, the Panthers did score all 29 of their points in the first half, and faced a second half surge from IKM-Manning. Straight says this trend can not continue.
"All games this year, man, our first half has been pretty impressive, and the second half maybe not so much," Straight said. "I think it's lack of focus in practice, and being able to finish a practice with mental toughness and mental discipline, and we've got to be able to do that."
Nonetheless, the Panthers defense has held strong this season allowing an average of 17.2 points per game.
"Jordan Kerger has been a big part of that too, he and Maguire kind of take care of the tackles for us," Straight said. "We teach a different style up front, where those guys control the gaps and keep their lineman off the backers so they can run free. Rex Johnson and Tru Melby, Caleb Hiatt, and Dylan Oviatt have done a good job there. Sean Thompson has been a key player there too for us."
Senior linebacker Kerger currently leads the Panthers with 38 total tackles, and tackles for loss with three. Maguire isn't far behind either with 37.5 tackles to his name as well.
The slug fests won't end either for the Panthers as they take on a AHSTW Vikings team that has picked up the pace at the right time coming off two big wins.
The Vikings were able to roll their last two opponents taking down the Riverside Bulldogs in Week 5 47-12, and the Sidney Cowboys 44-6 last Friday.
"I think they're playing their best football all year, scores alone will tell you that," Straight said. "They're playing really confidently right now. Offensively, their quarterback's throwing at a 60% clip and seems to be really comfortable in the pocket, and moving around. The (Denver) Pauley kid at running back is a tough-nosed kid, and they have athletic receivers."
Vikings quarterback Kyle Sternberg has been lights out totaling seven total touchdowns the past two weeks, and running back Denver Pauley has gone for 253 yards on the ground and five touchdowns as well.
Straight says his Panthers will have to be tightened up in all phases ahead of Friday's clash.
"Everything, penalties, I think special teams are going to be a big role this week, especially with their kicking game there," Straight said. "Anytime you play a good opponent you anticipate a close game, and turnovers are always a big part of that, of course."
Jan Harris will be in Avoca Friday evening, providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA's Week 7 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
You can hear the full interview with Coach Straight below.