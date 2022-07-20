(Fort Dodge) -- A memorable season for Logan-Magnolia softball met its end on Wednesday.
The Panthers -- who entered the 2022 Class 2A State Tournament with an unblemished record -- suffered their second loss in as many days and their second defeat of the season with a 7-2 loss to Louisa-Muscatine in a Class 2A consolation game less than 24 hours after a state quarterfinal loss to Wilton.
"This team wanted to be here and expected more out of game one (against Wilton)," Coach Rick McHugh said. "We just didn't make plays when we needed to. But losing at state is not a bad place to lose. You don't want it, but you accept it." "
"We had a great season," said senior Sam Yoder. "I couldn't be prouder."
The Western Iowa Conference champions surrendered three runs in the first inning and stranded nine base runners in Wednesday's loss.
"This was a learning experience," McHugh said. "We told the kids we'd learn from this. When you leave runners, it causes problems down the road."
Logan-Magnolia chipped at Louisa-Muscatine's early lead with a run in the fourth inning. However, the Falcons (26-9) strengthened their lead in the sixth with four runs and thwarted Logan-Magnolia's comeback attempt.
"I think we were a bit nervous," senior Erikah Rife said. "But we had a lot of fun this week. It was a blessing to be here."
While they didn't close their careers with a win, Rife and Yoder finished their high school careers with a hit in their final at-bats, both of which came in the seventh inning.
"I hoped to end with a hit," Rife said. "All I could think about was ending on a good note."
Kattie Troxel added a pair of hits to Logan-Magnolia's offense and drove in a run in the loss.
Wednesday's game marked the end of the prep careers for Yoder, Rife and outfielder Amelia Evans. The trio were part of a state tournament team as eighth-graders and concluded their prep careers in Fort Dodge.
"They're great role models," McHugh said. "I hope our younger kids saw that. These guys are part of the tradition at Logan."
"I'm going to remember this team," Yoder said. "We're a tight-knit team."
Check out the full interviews with Yoder, Rife and Coach McHugh below.