(Logan) -- The absence of one of their top players hasn't prevented the Logan-Magnolia girls basketball team from winning some tight games.
One of their tight wins was a statement win last Friday -- a 42-35 win over a state-rated Treynor squad that handed them a 22-point loss in December.
"The second time around, we were better prepared for their speed and athleticism," Logan-Magnolia head coach Shad Hornbeck said. "You have to handle the pressure they bring from different angles. We were creative with how we did that. We attacked in a couple of different ways. Once we limited their possessions, we were efficient with our shots. We hit some shots and shortened the game."
The Panthers (12-3, 9-1) earned the win without Macanna Guritz -- their second-leading scorer.
"We weren't at full strength," Hornbeck said. "Our biggest thing was getting prepared. We had done this before. I know it's cliche, but we preach adversity and mental toughness. Our kids bought into the game plan."
The victory was Logan-Magnolia's eighth consecutive win, but they haven't come easy. They held off IKM-Manning for a four-point win and pulled away late from Tri-Center for an 11-point win.
"We just keep playing and keep our minds right," Hornbeck said. "We play a style of ball that will probably have some close games. We don't apply pressure because of our size, but we take a ton of pride in fundamentals."
Mya Moss (12.9 PPG) and Guritz (11.7 PPG) lead the Panthers' offense, while Ava Goldsmith (8.1 PPG), Greylan Hornbeck (5.0 PPG), Marki Bertelsen (4.9 PPG) and Brooklyn Lally (3.2 PPG) also contribute. Moss also adds a team-high 8.5 rebounds per contest, and Guritz grabs 7.7. Hornbeck is their leading distributor with 5.5 assists per game, and Goldsmith turns the defense into offense with 2.3 steals per game.
"We put in a new offense this year," Coach Hornbeck said. "We put a ton of time into it in the offseason, but we needed some games to tweak it. We've tried to counter a lot of our plays. Our kids are starting to play together. You can see that."
The Panthers are working their way through the Western Iowa Conference slate for a second time. They continue that journey on Tuesday against Underwood. The Eagles are responsible for Logan-Magnolia's last loss -- a 52-35 decision on December 13th.
Coach Hornbeck's team is undoubtedly playing much better than they were in the first meeting. A victory would be another statement win for the Panthers, but they don't view it that way.
"It's just another game," Coach Hornbeck said. "We're disappointed in our performance the first time, but we don't want our year to end on a big win over Treynor or anyone else."
Logan-Magnolia also faces AHSTW (Friday), Audubon (January 31st), Ar-We-Va (February 2nd), IKM-Manning (February 3rd) and Riverside (February 7th) before the postseason begins.
"If we want to make a run this postseason, we have to continue to improve. Our kids have bought into it."
Check out the full interview with Coach Hornbeck below.