(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland cross country teams are in the top 10 of the latest rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
Logan-Magnolia is the top girls team at No. 1 in Class 1A while Woodbine leads the boys field at No. 3 in 1A.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
1. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)
3. Woodbine (Boys)
6. St. Albert (Boys)
7. IKM-Manning (Boys)
14. Riverside (Boys)
17. IKM-Manning (Girls)
18. Woodbine (Girls)
CLASS 2A
18. Clarinda (Girls)
CLASS 3A
6. Harlan (Girls)
8. Glenwood (Boys)
10. Atlantic (Girls)
11. Lewis Central (Boys)
16. Glenwood (Girls)
18. Bishop Heelan (Girls)
CLASS 4A
12. Sioux City North (Boys)