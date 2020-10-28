(Logan) -- After winning four straight games and winning the last two against IKM-Manning the Panthers of Logan-Magnolia are ready for a new test in the next round of the postseason on the KMAX-Stream 2 Friday night.
The Panthers (7-1) defeated the Wolves of IKM-Manning in back to back weeks to advance to the third round of the postseason. In each of those games the defense proved to be stout as the Panthers gave up a combined 12 points in the two game span.
“We’ve been pretty consistent most of the year defensively,” head coach Matt Straight said. “We’ve been really sound, the kids have prepared really well and bought into the game plan then were able to execute well in practice which usually transfers to a good Friday night for us.”
Straight also added how it will be a difficult transition from IKM-Manning who is a more run based offense to a Riverside Bulldog team who is very versatile. Offensively for the Panthers they have been able to run behind their junior tailback Gavin Maguire who is 47 yards away from the 1,000 yard mark this season.
“Gavins a hard runner and hard nosed kid and he’s always lunging forward and getting yards after contact. It kinda frustrates opponents because sometimes we don’t block it as well as we’d like and they think they are going to stop us for two and then we end up getting four or five,” Straight said.
While Maguire has had an impressive season with 953 yards and 16 touchdowns Straight says it will be a team effort on Friday night.
“Anybody who plays varsity for us better be ready to play and give some type of an effort. What we do scheme wise defensively requires everyone to have a key part in it and then offensively as all pieces must be working for us to move the ball,” Straight said.
Logan-Magnolia will host a Riverside Bulldog team (8-1) who has one of the most balanced offenses across KMAland with 20 passing touchdowns and 19 rushing touchdowns. Straight spoke on the keys to victory.
“Well we can’t allow big plays defensively they’re a big play offense and they have a variety of guys who can hurt you so we need to make sure we don’t allow those big plays,” Straight said. “Offensively we need to control the ball and limit their possessions and to do that we have to keep running it and eating up clock and getting first downs and hopefully punch some in the endzone to limit their offense.”
You can hear this Class A Third Round Playoff game at 7:00. Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the play-by-play on the KMAX-Stream 2. To hear the full interview with Matt Straight click below.