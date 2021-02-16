(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia's annual trip to the State Dual Tournament commences Wednesday when they enter the Class 1A Tournament as the No. 3 seed.
For the Panthers, this week's trek to Des Moines is their third in a row, seventh in the last eight years and 17th in school history.
"It's our number one team goal," Coach Dan Thompson said. "We try to make our decisions based around that and put out the best 14 weights that we can. We are excited for the opportunity to go down there again."
Lo-Ma's recent qualification came with a dominant 76-4 victory over Pleasantville in a Class 1A Regional Dual.
"I was really impressed with our regional dual performance," Thompson said. "We certainly came out ready to go and looked solid up and down the lineup."
The Panthers followed their strong dual showing with a district championship at the Class 1A District in ACGC on Saturday, where they posted 156 points and qualified seven for the state tournament.
"There were a few more guys I would have liked to have snuck through, but I thought we wrestled really hard," Thompson said.
Lo-Ma's seven qualifiers are a mix of experienced workhorses, grapplers eyeing redemption and new faces.
The new face is freshman Kai Carritt, who qualified at 113 pounds with a 28-13 record.
"He's had an interesting season," Thompson said about Carritt. "He came back after Christmas and was struggling. We had a conversation after the Woodbury Central dual about stepping up our game. He has really taken that to heart."
At 126 pounds, Sean Thompson is 41-5 on the year and ranked No. 9 by IAWrestle.
"Sean is 41-5 and has kinda been a quiet 41-5," Coach Thompson said. "His five losses are top three or four-ranked guys. He just goes about his business very workmanlike and quietly. He's maybe a little more under the radar than some other guys, but he's very competitive."
While Thompson is back at the state tournament, teammates Gavin Maguire and Rex Johnsen are in Des Moines after heartbreaking results in last year's postseason.
Maguire is 46-4 on the year and ranked No. 4 at 160 pounds.
"He started the year off with a bang and hasn't slowed down since," Thompson said. "He's a grinder. He fights for all six minutes. We've been really impressed with him."
Johnsen -- a former AAU state champion -- is 36-2 at 285 pounds and is making his first state tournament appearance in his junior season.
"He's come up short the last few years at districts," Thompson said. "He's done all the things he needed to do."
The three remaining members of Lo-Ma's state tournament appearance are household names.
Senior Briar Reisz (152) is a three-time state runner-up and is eyeing his first state title. His little brother Wyatt (138) was a state medalist last season. Junior Hagen Heistand (132) is a two-time third-place finisher and should be a factor for the state title.
"We are really excited about those guys," Thompson said. "They have great opportunities to be finalists and state champions. There are some really tough matches in the way, but all three of them have put in a tremendous amount of work. It's what they do and what they love to do."
Lo-Ma will face West Sioux in the Class 1A State Dual Tournament on Wednesday. The Panthers and Falcons are no strangers to each other. The two teams met in last year's state dual tournament and have seen each other at tournaments throughout the season.
"We've seen them at two tournaments this year where we finished ahead of them, but I'm not sure either one of us were at full strength," Thompson said. "It will be a real tough matchup. We want to obviously win that first one and get on the front side of the brackets."
On the individual side, the Panthers seem poised to take home some serious hardware.
"Each guy needs to take care of their own match and place as high as we can," Thompson said. "I think we have the possibility of a lot of guys being finalists. If that all comes together, the team race will take care of itself."
Trevor Maeder will have reports on the State Wrestling Tournament throughout the week. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Thompson.