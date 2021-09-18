(Neola) – It was a grind, and a hard fought win for the Logan Magnolia Panthers, as they walk away with a 26-14 win over Tri-Center.
Logan-Magnolia Head Coach Matt Straight says this win is a weight off he and his squads chest.
“I was really worried about Tri-Center, they pose a lot of threats on both sides of the ball,” Straight said. “Their coaches made a pretty good adjustment at half, inside they were blocking a bit different, after we figured that out, we played pretty well… Hats off to them, they’re a really good team.”
Defense and controlling the clock were the ultimate determining factors as the Panthers pounded the ball to victory behind a three-headed monster in the backfield of Gavin Maguire, Brody West, and Dylan Oviatt.
The Panthers were able to amass over 360 yards on the ground, with their workhorse running back Maguire touching the ball 41 times.
“It’s mainly blocking, the running backs just carry the ball, all credits to our linemen,” Maguire said. “Just speed through the hole, pin my head down, and see what I can get.”
Maguire would total nearly 265 yards rushing on the night and helped the Panthers jump out to a 14-7 lead in the first half, punching it into the end zone from eight and 13 yards out.
Straight says Maguire brings a somewhat unique ability to the Panthers backfield.
“We have very few people who run forward with the forward lean, and then after contact can still get two or three,” Straight said. “He’s doing an outstanding job.”
Meanwhile, West finished the night with 55 yards on 11 carries, while Oviatt held down the third string back position with 33 yards on seven carries.
For the Tri-Center Trojans, unfortunately it was too little, too late as the first half saw Brecken Freeberg held to just 16 yards rushing. Meanwhile, Michael Turner was 3/8 on the half for just 16 yards through the air.
Straight says the defensive dominance through the first half can be attributed to the comfort his players have in their scheme.
“I think the kids bought in and practiced really well mentally for it, so I think we were in the right spot most of the time,” Straight said. “I thought our kids were flying around tonight, when they made us miss, the second guy was there pretty fast, and just with energy.”
Logan-Magnolia’s defensive performance, as well as their ability to drain the clock with their ground-and-pound offense, allowed them to control the tempo of the game and it was just a 14-7 ball game at the half.
However, in the third quarter, the Panthers and Trojans exchanged two phenomenal drives. The Panthers opened the quarter with a 12-play drive with Maguire picking up his third touchdown of the night on a 7-yard power to the end zone.
However, the Trojans quickly responded with an 8-play, 65-yard drive of their own, with Freeberg coming alive for 52 yards and a touchdown scamper.
Freeberg would also total over 10 tackles defensively for the Trojans.
But, the Panthers would not be denied as Maguire ripped off a 60-yard run that allowed quarterback Calvin Wallis to find the end zone on a quarterback keeper to make it a 26-14 ball game.
“We didn’t have our quarterback this week, he got banged up a little bit, we had our guy step up there and Calvin Wallis did a great job, our backfield, Gavin Maguire, everything’s going forward with him, but Brody and Dylan both did a great job as well,” Straight said. “It’s just a group effort, our lineman are getting off the ball really well.”
From then, the score would not change as a flurry of turnovers ensued during the fourth quarter.
Turner coughed up the rock allowing Logan-Magnolia to take over at their own 45 yard line. However, a turnover on downs spoiled their chance to pull away.
But then, the Panthers continued to grind and battle with the Trojans forcing yet another turnover on downs.
“We made a couple mistakes, but we just kept battling upfront,” Maguire said. “Our linebackers flew to the ball hard and made a couple turnovers, and we just got the job done.”
This time, an interception from Trojan Jaxyn Valadez cut the Panthers drive short.
In the end, the Panthers forced their third straight turnover on downs which allowed them to run out the clock.
Despite the win, Straight says penalties ruined too many potential drives for the Panthers.
“We can’t do that, man, I think we had three false starts, or at least two, maybe a delay of game, and a jump offside defensively all at crucial times,” Straight said. “That part was disappointing, our effort after that, was outstanding.”
With these improvements in mind, the Panthers move to 3-1 on the year, and turn their attention to Missouri Valley next week. Meanwhile, the Trojans fall to 2-2, and look to bounce back against IKM-Manning.