(Logan) -- For a third straight season, Logan-Magnolia is headed to the Iowa state wrestling dual tournament.
In Tuesday’s regional finals, the Panthers nabbed wins in nine of 14 weight classes en route to a 48-30 win over West Monona, which beat Nodaway Valley 37-35 to reach the finals.
“[It was] a really hard fought dual,” Logan-Magnolia head coach Dan Thompson said. “It was two really even teams. We got off to a great start, we were rolling, but I knew [West Monona] was gonna make a run in there and they kept coming. There were a lot of tough matches, we had a bunch of matches where both guys were on their back and it swung back and forth. I’m happy for our guys and proud we came out on top, but it was really hard-fought.”
The Panthers came out firing with two wins by fall at 113 and 120 pounds from Lyrick Stueve and Gavin Kriger, respectively.
“I think the start for us was huge,” Thompson said. “We flipped our 113 and 120 pounders. [Stueve] got us going and [Kriger] was in a really tough match and came through for us. That gave us an opportunity to be where we wanted to be at that point.”
Kiger picked up the most thrilling victory of the evening, winning by fall in a back-and-forth bout with West Monona’s Zander Riley.
“I came up standing a little bit and let him launch me,” Kiger said. “I saw a little bit of the yellow [line] on the edge and decided to get to that and get a restart. I was better than him in all the other positions and one fluke doesn’t determine the match, so I was able to put it away after that.”
Class 1A No. 3 126-pounder Corbin Reisz dominated West Monona’s Landon Hansen, earning a fall in the second period to put the Panthers up 18-0 right out of the gate.
After the Spatans got on the board with a William Gibson pin of Kai Carritt in the first period, the Panthers put up three more points in the most closely-contested match of the night, which saw Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Hawkins knock off Class 1A No. 9 Evan Medows in a 3-1 decision at 138.
In the 145-pound match, West Monona’s Jordan Off fell behind Logan-Magnolia’s Harley Christensen 11-4, but a nifty reversal put Off in position to earn a come-from-behind victory by fall, making the dual score 21-12 in favor of the Panthers.
Layne Brenden, who’s ranked No. 5 in Class 1A at 152, made quick work of Ryan Koenigs to put Logan-Magnolia up 27-12.
“I know I gotta get to my set-ups,” Brenden said. “If I do them right, they always work, no matter who I wrestle. I’m hoping it goes the same way at state duals.”
At 160, Class 1A No. 1 Wyatt Reisz put another feather in his cap with a pin in the second period over Grant Russel of West Monona. Reisz’s win improved his season record to 41-0.
When they needed them most, the Panthers got falls from all three of their ranked wrestlers in both Reiszs and Brenden.
“It’s nice having those three for sure,” Thompson said. “Guys fight really hard to not get pinned by them and those guys were doing a heck of a job, but we found a way to find those bonus points.”
Up 33-12, it appeared as if the Panthers would cruise to a victory without a sweat, but the Spartans weren’t finished just yet.
Class 1A No. 3 Kaden Broer smothered Logan Bratetic at 170 pounds, winning by fall in the second period and 182-pounder Carter Struble pinned Gage Shook to get West Monona back within nine points in the dual.
Both Broer and Struble finished the evening a perfect 2-0.
With four matches remaining, Logan-Magnolia’s Avery Zehner and West Monona’s Clyde Hildritch stepped out on the match 195 pounds.
The action remained stagnant for much of the first period until Zehner secured a takedown, locked in a power-half and put Hildricth on his back. In the process, Hildritch dislocated his shoulder and the Spartans were forced to take an injury default, giving the Panthers six more points.
Logan-Magnolia forfeited 220 and then Grant Brix recorded a 6-1 decision win over Dylan Pittet to put the dual out of reach. Kaleb Kuhl pinned Jaxon Pittet at 106 for good measure and the Panthers secured their third regional final dual win in as many years.
“[Duals] have kind of always been our thing here; it’s what we strive for,” Thompson said. “We graduated eight starters from last year, so there’s a lot of turnover in this lineup. A lot of our bigger guys have to wrestle up a weight or two from where they should be. We’re 10 or 15 pounds underweight at a bunch of classes, but they’re willing to do that for this opportunity and they showed up big tonight.”
Even though they are riding high off the accomplishment of a third straight state dual appearance, the approach remains simple and straightforward for the Panthers.
“We better be ready to go Saturday,” Thompson said. “The top teams in 1A are super good and we’re gonna have to be ready when we toe the line to compete, for sure. We’ll have three really hard, tough duals. We’ll fight for every point and see how it rolls.”
The Iowa High School state wrestling dual tournament commences Saturday at 9 A.M. at the Xtream Arena in Cedar Rapids.
View full video interviews with Kiger, Brenden and Thompson below.