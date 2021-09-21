(Logan) -- Following a tough, tight loss to Woodbury Central in week two, Logan-Magnolia has refocused and found their footing in back-to-back wins.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 2 Panthers (3-1 overall, 2-1 A District 8) held off a strong Tri-Center squad this past Friday evening, leaning on senior running back Gavin Maguire during a 26-14 slugfest.
“I thought we started really fast,” Coach Matt Straight told KMA Sports. “We ran a lot of time off the clock and kept their offense off the field. I think we ran 62 plays, and they might have run 42. That’s our style, and it kept their dangerous offense off the field.”
Maguire’s offensive performance in the win was one built on pure guts. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior stalwart rushed 42 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s such a determined player,” Straight said. “His game face is certainly on the bigger the game is. He’s a hard worker, and he loves the ball in those situations. If it’s a key third down, and we don’t call his number, he wonders why. He wants those challenges and opportunities and usually prevails in those situations.”
The tough tests in A-8 will not slow down this week with the Panthers set to host their Harrison County Rival, Missouri Valley (1-3, 0-3). While the record is down, the Big Reds present plenty of issues for any team.
Junior running back Alexis Manzo is already up over 500 yards and has eight touchdowns on the ground while sophomore quarterback Brody Lager continues to gain seasoning while throwing for 402 yards and four scores.
“Coach (Rick) Barker has done nice job there,” Straight said. “They’re really physical up front. No matter what the teams’ records are, they bring it when they come. We like to play physical, too, and try and up it when we (play them). We certainly have a lot of respect for their community and their program, and it’s always a tough, physical game.”
As with any Harrison County Super Bowl meeting, Coach Straight says there will be plenty of importance on who handles things in the trenches.
“They run some inside stuff really well,” he said. “They try to get the four yards or the three yards that we like to do. That will be the key. Can we stop them from getting first downs and eating up clock?
“Linemen-wise, I think they can match up with us really well. I think our skill guys give us a little advantage, but they’ll scheme some things up to make things difficult for us.”
Quin Mann will be in Logan on Friday evening, providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA’s Week 5 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Hear the full interview with Coach Straight below.