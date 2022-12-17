(Treynor) -- Logan-Magnolia's gradual improvements took a massive step on Saturday while claiming another Western Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament title.
"We are excited to come out with a win," Coach Dan Thompson said. "This is the first time we put 14 weights out there. I liked what I saw. It's been a fun group. They're working hard, and we're seeing improvement every time we step out on the mat. There's only five guys here that wrestled at WIC last year, so it was good to see them compete today."
The Panthers totaled 245 points, collected 13 medals and left Treynor with five individual championships.
Gavin Kiger (113), Corbin Reisz (126), Layne Brenden (152), Wyatt Reisz (160) and Carsen Edney (195) were conference champions for the Panthers.
"I think the team did well," Corbin Reisz said. "Everyone tried their hardest."
The younger of the Reisz brothers secured his title with a 15-6 major decision over Carson Thomsen (Underwood) in the finals.
"I was moving him around and getting to my high crotches," Corbin said. "I need to work on my finishes, but I trusted my shots."
Older brother Wyatt found himself in a championship battle. The two-time state champion secured his WIC crown with a 6-1 win over Maddox Nelson (Underwood).
"It's the beginning of the season," Reisz said. "I'm just looking to improve. Not really worried about the wins or losses. It's about improving the things I struggle at and getting better for when it really matters."
The Reisz brothers entered the tournament as known commodities and favorites in their respective classes. Brenden? Not so much. After three years of patiently waiting his turn in the varsity lineup, the senior stole the show Saturday with an 11-6 finals win over Danny Kinsella (Treynor) to move his season record to 17-1.
"It feels great," Brenden said. "I'm having fun doing this. I love tough matches. He gave me a great match. I just got to my shots well."
"Getting Layne in there has been awesome," Coach Thompson said. "He's just getting to where I think he can get to."
The Panthers also had runner-up performances from Kalab Kuhl (106), Kai Carritt (132) and Grant Brix (285).
Riverside finished second in the team race. The Bulldogs won a tightly-contested team battle with 167 points, edging Treynor by three points.
Davis Bramman (106) and Wyatt Bell (220) were champions for Riverside.
Bramman's title was a year in the making after a third-place finish left him displeased last year.
"Last year, I didn't wrestle how I wanted to here," he said. "It made me want to win it this year."
Bradyn Comstock (113), Kellen Oliver (120), Jaxon Gordon (145) and A.C. Roller (170) had second-place finishes for the Bulldogs.
Daniel Gregory highlighted Treynor's performance in their own gym with a title at 285 pounds. The 1A No. 4-rated wrestler was business-like in his 16-1 tech fall over Brix in the finals.
"I was working on stuff," Gregory said. "I was trying to hit my shots and working my moves that I needed to work on."
Underwood's two championships came from Gable Porter (132) and Blake Allen (138).
Porter -- the reigning KMAland Wrestler of the Year -- outscored his three opponents 52-6 on Saturday on his way to an impressive performance.
"It went pretty well," Porter said. "I got to my attacks and scored a lot of points on top."
Allen, Porter's workout partner, notched two pins and a tech fall to claim his conference title.
"I got to my attacks and worked on some little things I'm trying to critique," Allen said. "I'm working a lot on setting up my shots better and not reaching."
Missouri Valley departed Treynor with a sixth-place finish in the team standings and four individual championships. Eli Becerra (120), Riley Radke (145), Ben Hansen (170) and Lane Schroeder (182) were champions for the Big Reds.
For Becerra, Saturday's title was his third conference championship.
“There's a few things I need to work on, but it feels pretty good," Becerra said. "I was moving guys around and getting into the legs."
AHSTW took fifth in the team standings. The Vikings didn't have any individual champions, but did receive second-place showings from Kolby Weihs (182) and Nate Jorgensen (195). Audubon's Alex Hansen (138) and Tri-Center's Athan Chessmore (220) led their respective teams with runner-up finishes.
Click below to view team scores, champions and interviews with Bramman, Becerra, Porter, Allen, the Reisz brothers, Brenden and Coach Thompson.
Full results from Saturday's tournament can be found here.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Davis Bramman, Riverside
113: Gavin Kiger, Logan-Magnolia
120: Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley
126: Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
132: Gable Porter, Underwood
138: Blake Allen, Underwood
145: Riley Radke, Missouri Valley
152: Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia
160: Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
170: Ben Hansen, Missouri Valley
182: Lane Schroeder, Missouri Valley
195: Carsen Edney, Logan-Magnolia
220: Wyatt Bell, Riverside
285: Daniel Gregory, Treynor
TEAM SCORES
1. Logan-Magnolia (245)
2. Riverside (167)
3. Treynor (164)
4. Underwood (162.5)
5. AHSTW (160)
6. Missouri Valley (144.5)
7. Audubon (56)
8. Tri-Center (42)