(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia softball's quest to settle unfinished business continues Monday night when they face Remsen, St. Mary's in a Class 1A Regional Final.
"We're excited," Logan-Magnolia head coach Rick McHugh said. "We know we have a tough draw, but you have to be in it to win it. We're just glad to be in this position. We feel relaxed. We think we've got some unfinished business."
The unfinished business Coach McHugh refers to stems from Logan-Magnolia's trip to state last year. The Panthers went into the Class 2A State Tournament undefeated but ultimately lost both state tournament games.
While many pieces from last year's team returned, this season couldn't have been any different for the Panthers (23-3), who bounced back from a pair of early-season losses to Treynor and Missouri Valley to win the Western Iowa Conference.
"Last year was one of those unbelievable years," McHugh said. "The kids realize that. It just seemed easy. This year, it's been different. We found out we had to work a little harder and do our job. The fun of softball is you reload every year. We've done that. It's been fun to grow."
The Panthers have won 10 consecutive games, including back-to-back postseason wins over Woodbury Central (8-0) and River Valley (2-0). Saturday's regional semifinal win over River Valley was a nail-biter, as Logan-Magnolia broke a 0-0 tie in the sixth and held on for the win.
"We kept hearing they were scrappy," McHugh said. "We didn't know what that meant, but we found out. We felt good because Abby (Hiatt) was on her game and hitting her spots. We felt we would be OK if we got one or two across."
Junior pitcher Abby Hiatt struck out 14 River Valley batters while allowing just one hit. Hiatt has a 2.06 ERA and 193 strikeouts this season.
"As you get older, you start to fine-tune and hone in your skills," McHugh said. "Abby has done that. She doesn't want to walk people. She's doing a better job with that."
Hiatt has also been one of Logan-Magnolia's top bats with a .395/.438/.593 with 14 RBI. Campbell Chase, Madeline Maguire, Macanna Guritz, Brooke Johnsen, Kattie Troxel, Marki Bertelsen, Haedyn Hall and Greylan Hornbeck also contribute to the offense.
1A No. 6 Remsen, St. Mary's (24-1) is the only thing standing between the Panthers and a seventh trip to state.
"The top of their lineup is really good," McHugh said about Remsen. "We kinda have a game plan in place. We hope it works. They're sound all-around. We expect a good game. They've shown they can play with the best of them."
Monday's regional final could be another nail-biter.
"We feel we can compete with them," McHugh said. "That's always the thing you want. That's all I'm going to ask the girls to do. Let's just put our best foot forward and do what we can do."
Hear the full interview with McHugh below.