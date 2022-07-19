(Fort Dodge) -- Logan-Magnolia’s quest for an undefeated season met a road bump in an experienced and scrappy Wilton squad on Tuesday at the Class 2A state softball tournament.
The Panthers (28-1) staged a four-run comeback to put themselves squarely in position of nabbing their 29th straight victory. However, Wilton (27-6) had the answer in a 7-4 quarterfinal triumph.
“They were a good hitting team,” Logan-Magnolia softball coach Rick McHugh said. “They’ve been here before, and the experience helps.”
Lo-Ma, which will now play their final game of the season against Louisa-Muscatine in a 2A consolation at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, trailed by four early and couldn’t piece together enough hits to threaten. However, with a big fifth-inning rally the Panthers entered the sixth locked in a tie game.
Wilton responded quickly with a two-run sixth and added insurance in the seventh while pitcher Charlotte Brown put down the final eight batters she faced to advance the Beavers to a 2A state semifinal on Wednesday against North Union.
“We fought back,” McHugh said. “I loved the fight in them. We gave up the runs in the next inning, and that hurt a little bit. That’s the name of the game. It’s a pendulum. Sometimes it goes in their favor, sometimes it’s in our favor and then back to them. It’s how you respond to that, and I thought they played well.”
Abby Hiatt struck out nine and scattered 13 hits while gutting through seven tough innings against one of the most diverse lineups in the state. While the offense tried to find its rhythm, Hiatt did her best to keep the Panthers in the game. She stranded seven runners throughout the game, walked just one and routinely limited the damage.
“We were expecting a good hitting team,” Hiatt said. “I guess I wasn’t expecting them to hit it as hard as they were. I was just trying to throw strikes. I knew my defense could back me up, and I was trying to get the ball in play for them to make plays.”
“I thought Abby threw well,” McHugh added. “You don’t know what they see on their side of the state, but Abby had her change working. They were chasing it, and that helped with some fo the strikeouts. They didn’t strike out much, and when they hit it they hit it hard.”
It appeared Lo-Ma was going to pull out another victory in the fifth. After Erikah Rife got the Panthers on the board with a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning, the bats started to come alive. Madeline Maguire delivered a one-out pinch-hit single before Amelia Evans reached on a fielder’s choice and Rife laid down a perfect bunt single to load the bases.
Sam Yoder followed by launching a two-run double to bring the Panthers within one, and Macanna Guritz backed it up with an RBI single of her own. After pinch runner Kali Collins strolled into second on a defensive indifference, Lo-Ma was well-situated to take the lead with two runners in scoring position and just one out.
“We’ve been doing that all year,” McHugh said of his team’s rally. “Maddie got the ball rolling and got the bases loaded, we scored a couple and our runners have done an outstanding job all year. We’ve got some young players with some speed, and we’re trying to get them some experience.”
With the momentum on Lo-Ma’s side, Brown bowed her neck and struck out the final two batters of the inning. After Wilton scored two to take the lead back, she struck out the side in the sixth and tossed a 1-2-3 seventh to secure the win.
Rife finished with two hits, an RBI and a run while Yoder drove in two on one hit. Guritz added a hit and an RBI, and Marki Bertelsen and Maguire hit safely.
Logan-Magnolia is back in action on Wednesday in a consolation matchup with Louisa-Muscatine.
“I think they’ll respond,” McHugh said of his team. “We’ve got five seniors that want to go out on a win. You don’t always get to do that. We’ve got an opportunity to go out on a win. It may not be what we wanted, but we’re going to come to play tomorrow. I’ve got all the confidence they’ll come out fighting tomorrow.”
Hear Logan-Magnolia/Louisa-Muscatine on KMA-FM 99.1 at 11:30 on Wednesday.