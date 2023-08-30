(Logan) -- Hard-nosed defense and a strong ground game continue to be the focus for Logan-Magnolia headed into their week two matchup with Kingsley-Pierson.
After shaking off the off-season cobwebs, the KMAland A/1A/2A No. 6 Panthers (1-0) came alive in their season opener, taking down Missouri Valley (0-1) 29-8.
"(Missouri Valley) went down the field, we stopped them, but fumbled right away and they punched it in and took an 8-0 lead and had momentum, but our kids didn't flinch," Head Coach Matt Straight told KMA Sports. "We talked about not getting to down on ourselves when we lose momentum and just keep doing what we do. The kids bounced back really well and we forced a couple turnovers in the half, punched those in, and built a 22-8 lead at halftime."
The Panthers amassed 286 rushing yards and four scores, with senior Evan Roden leading the way, tallying 103 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Meanwhile, Calvin Collins chipped in with 84 yards and a score on 16 totes, and Williams Anderson finished with 78 yards on 12 touches.
"Calvin and Evan got a lot of carries for us last year and they both are really hard workers and have added more weight and a little more speed because of their work ethic," said Straight. "Will Anderson is a burner and kind of our big play guy and even ran some tough carries in traffic. We feel really good about those three being our primary carriers."
Straight also credits much of the success on the ground to a senior-laden offensive line--Rex Meeker, Daltyn Pitt, Jack and Jace Straight, and Grant Brix.
"They're aggressive, great kids, and they work well together and we feel really good about what they're doing," said Straight. "With our experienced blockers up front, we feel our run game should be pretty consistent most of the year."
Meanwhile, on the defensive side, the Panthers held Missouri Valley to just 3.8 yards per carry and 43 passing yards and shut them out after their opening score.
"We're pretty senior dominated and we have some younger players too that are making that mix, but those kids have played a lot," said Straight. "They know how to engage blockers, get off blocks, and everybody wants to go make a play."
Senior linebacker Rex Meeker led the way with nine tackles and a tackle for loss as he jumped from the defensive line this year.
"His body has really changed and lost some weight and gained some speed as a result--he's our mike backer and he had an outstanding game," said Straight. "He's a good vocal leader as well."
Cael Wallis also picked up a sack, while Daltyn Pitt and Carsen Edney shared another. Adam Roden also picked up an interception. This week, the Panthers will see a different type of offense as they travel to Kingsley-Pierson, which is coming off a 27-7 over Alta-Aurelia. Quarterback Beau Goodwin went 17-for-32 with 296 passing yards and three touchdowns.
"That's a really talented quarterback--he's tall and athletic, has really nice poise about and is good at making guys in the backfield miss," said Straight. "The 'keep-alive' from them is really good--the receivers know how to find space when the play breaks down and (Goodwin) knows how to create more time back there. That'll be new for us and we've got some new guys in the backfield that haven't played a whole lot and it'll be interesting to see how they react to it."
As Kingsley-Pierson makes the jump this year from 8-player to 11-man, Straight hopes to bring a unique offensive approach to a still-adjusting Panthers defense.
"If you would talk to (Kingsley-Pierson) coaches, they would probably be wondering what it looks like to face an 11-man team that pre-dominantly runs the ball," said Straight. "That's what I'm looking forward to most is seeing if we can keep getting those five our four yards a carry, control the clock and game, and punch some runs in the end zone."
You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Matt Straight below: