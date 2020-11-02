(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia kept their season alive with another terrific performance on Friday evening, dispatching of Riverside in a Class A third round matchup, 36-14.
“We were really nervous about that game going into it,” Logan-Magnolia coach Matt Straight told KMA Sports. “Really a wide variety of offense that posted a lot of problems with their skill players. We’re happy with how we responded.”
The defense forced a pair of turnovers and limited Riverside’s big plays while the offense “did what we do” in the words of Coach Straight.
“Plug it inside, punch away and see if we can get first downs and punch it in,” he said. “We had a couple pass plays that helped get us down in field position and a nice comfortable lead going into half.”
Gavin Maguire was the bell cow for the Panthers, running 27 times for 114 yards and four touchdowns. This was just one week after 28 carries for 132 yards and three touchdowns against IKM-Manning.
“Doing what he does takes a lot of physical and mental toughness and preparation,” Straight said. “Taking on that load and playing middle linebacker. He does a great job running through arm tackles and lunging forward. He’s not going to pop a bunch of 10 to 15 yard gains, but he’s pretty good at getting the four to six yards we need.”
Maguire’s rush total is now over 1,000 (1,067 to be exact) on the season and has found the end zone 20 times for an offense that has rushed for 2,140 yards. Coach Straight says much of that success can be attributed to an offensive line dominated by seniors.
“They’re a huge part of the success,” he said. “We start four senior linemen and Tre Melby - our pretty strong tight end - is a senior as well. We just keep trying to get low and create some space for Gavin and the other backs to get yards. It’s good to see success for those seniors that have fought through it the last couple years when we weren’t getting a lot of wins.”
Lo-Ma will look to continue their success and punch their ticket to the Dome and the state semifinals on Friday when they meet a familiar opponent, St. Albert (7-2). This marks the 12th meeting between the two teams since 2008 and the second this year.
The Panthers won the initial matchup in week two, 28-7. Maguire was a big part of that success with 34 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns while Melby had a strong receiving game with 72 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
“We didn’t let the special teams game beat us the first time,” Straight said. “We might have won that unit, which is surprising. That really aided us in the first game. Normally, (St. Albert) doesn’t lose in that phase, so we’re going to have to work hard in that area to keep them out of space.”
The Falcons have made a few changes and tweaks since that week two loss, and it’s led to a seven-game win streak.
“They’re more physical,” Straight said. “More of a run-type offense. They moved some personnel around a little to get their best blocker in on the action more and get their guys in space a little better. Their best athletes are handling the ball more and have simplified things. It’s made them better, and their run attack is going to be hard to stop for us.”
Coach Straight doesn’t mince words when it comes to trying to match up with the Falcons speed on the perimeter.
“I just think we can’t let those guys get in space,” he said. “We can’t even come close to matching their speed. If they get past our front and around our edge guys, we simply won’t be able to win the game. We’re going to have to work really hard on that.”
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play coverage from Logan-Magnolia/St. Albert on KMA 960 Friday evening. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 PM. Hear the call with Grant Hansen and Brian Bertini.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Straight below.