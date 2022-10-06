(Logan) -- Following an 0-2 start to the 2022 campaign, the Logan-Magnolia Panthers (4-2) have righted the ship with four straight wins heading into a non-district matchup with Class A No. 4 AHSTW (6-0).
In week six, the Panthers grinded out a 29-18 victory in a slugfest over IKM-Manning (1-5).
“Going into the game, we knew it would be a tough challenge,” Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight said. “We got banged up the week prior so we had a couple starters sitting out. I just felt really happy for the kids. We’ve been behind now in four straight games and have won them all. It’s a testament to not panicking when things aren’t going your way.”
IKM-Manning took a 12-0 lead early in the first quarter before Logan-Magnolia rattled off 29 unanswered points to seal the game thanks to another stellar defensive performance.
“I don’t think we’re great in space… so we work really hard on just being disciplined, trying to understand gap responsibility and who can contain things on the edge so the [opponent] can’t get in open space,” Straight said.
Per usual, the backfield tandem of Calvin Collins and Evan Roden led the way on offense for Logan Magnolia. Collins finished the night with 127 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries, while Roden toted the ball 17 times for 90 yards and two scores.
“Part of our game is to be able to hit three different holes in the same play,” Straight said. “Whether that’s the fullback, the running back or the quarterback keeping it on the edge, it forces people to play their jobs and not gamble as much. I think that’s been part of our success… the balance part has been good for us.”
Logan-Magnolia will put its win streak on the line this week against one of Class A’s top teams, AHSTW.
The undefeated Vikings have been virtually unstoppable thus far, with all of their wins coming by 20 points or more.
AHSTW’s attack is led by the Sternberg brothers, Kyle and Luke, who’ve combined for over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 32 touchdowns in six games.
“The two Sternberg kids in the backfield complement each other really well,” Straight said. “It’s probably the most challenging game for us defensively, just looking at [AHSTW’s] speed. Woodbury Central caused us a lot of problems that way early in the season, so we’ll see how much we’ve improved.”
Logan-Magnolia’s defense has been superb as of late, though, and appears to be up to the challenge. The Panthers have allowed just 13 points per game in their past four outings and as the regular season comes to a close, they’ll look to continue that trend.
“[We just can’t] lose our edge,” Straight said. “It’s this time of year where some kids start looking toward the next sports season. We really talk about how the most important thing is to finish the season we have. That’s gonna be the priority. We just have to be tough and physical, do what we’ve done the last couple weeks and keep on improving in little ways.”
Logan-Magnolia hosts AHSTW Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Straight below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.