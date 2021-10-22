(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia Panthers begin their 2021 Class A playoff run, with a convincing 42-14 victory over the Gehlen Catholic Jays.
While the first half was a tightly contested defensive battle, the Panthers found their groove offensively throughout the second half, totaling 28 second half points.
"Their defense was packing the box, being pretty aggressive, and sort of got us out of our rhythm in the second quarter," Straight said. "I thought we made some good adjustments at the half, and started getting hats on their hats and started moving the ball with ease. On that kickoff pass that scored, they got momentum and then we got it right back. That's what you need to do in close games and I think that was a big key to what we did."
While the offense took a moment to warm up, defensively, it was a different story.
The Panthers forced a three and out on the Jays' opening drive, and Jordan Kerger topped it off with a blocked punt setting up the Panthers' first offensive score.
Brody West capitalized on the blocked punt, and while the defense continued to fly stalling a 75-yard Jays' drive at the one-yard line, Dylan Oviatt topped off a 99-yard Panthers' drive with a 14-yard touchdown run, also featuring a 40-yard dash from Carter Edney.
"We got caught mid-season running Gavin Maguire too much, and we needed to open up a little bit, so we made some changes and moved Calvin Wallis to quarterback, who throws it really well, and we moved Carter (Edney) to a skill spot so he could help us on some outside runs, which he's done," Straight said.
However, no points would be scored in the second quarter as the teams exchanged turnovers on downs. For the Panthers, offensively, it featured two drives partly stalled out by offensive penalties including a couple of holding calls, as well as a false start.
Logan-Magnolia was forced to punt once, but just as the momentum seemed to be potentially swinging to the Jays' the Panthers responded with an interception from Calvin Wallis to end the first half.
Nonetheless, the Panthers defense led by Kerger and Rex Johnson, had a dominant first half.
"It's huge, especially Rex (Johnson) when he's opening it up for me and Dylan (Ovaitt), (Caleb) Hiatt, all of them," Kerger said. "It's a big deal when they open up holes and me and Gavin (Maguire) can get through as 'backers."
However, points turned into a surplus in the second half for the Panthers as running back Gavin Maguire came alive in the second half ripping off a 39-yard touchdown run on the opening second half drive.
"Upfront we made a couple of adjustments of getting backers, and mainly running backs getting through the hole, and linemen getting their guy," Maguire said.
Maguire would add a second touchdown in the third quarter and wound up with 23 carries and 134 yards to go along with his pair of scores.
Oviatt finished the night with eight carries, 66 yards, and two touchdown scores after finding the edge of the Panthers' final score in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Calvin Wallis hooked up with Nicio Adame in the third quarter in the corner of the end zone as well.
"Brody West still runs it outside well, of course Gavin is a hammer inside, Dylan Oviatt, you saw, had a couple big runs tonight," Straight said. "It's not just one guy, we can mix it up, and I think that's tough on a defense."
Brody West finished with 49 yards on five carries and a touchdown score, while Carter Edney toted the ball seven times for 77 yards.
However, the constant throughout the entire night, was the defense, led by Kerger and Johnson. Kerger tallied four tackles for loss as well as three sacks, getting involved on every pressure the Panthers were able to generate on Jays' quarterback Conner Kraft.
"Rex Johnson, Tru Melby, and Dylan Oviatt, our three inside defensive lineman have just been outstanding in taking up blocks, then Maguire and Kerger our linebackers," Straight said. "Our back end has been smothering things well. It takes a complete effort really to contain a team like this that has a lot of athletes, and man I thought we were flying all over the place like we have the last couple weeks."
In total, the Panthers allowed just 188 total yards of offense for the Jays, forced three turnovers on downs, nabbed an interception, and forced three punts, allowing just one offensive score in the fourth quarter from running back Aiden Spangler.
Now the Panthers move to 8-1, and get ready to hopefully carry the momentum from the win, featuring a team 336-rushing-yard performance, into the second round of the Class A playoffs.
"We love it, we're planning to go all the way, but we're going to go week by week, and keep chugging along, and we'll see how it goes," Kerger said.
You can view the full interviews with head coach Matt Straight, Jordan Kerger, and Gavin Maguire below.