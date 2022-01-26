(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia’s terrific senior class will be flooding colleges with talent in the very near future, and one of those was right in the middle of all of their success in the past two years.
Center Colben Chase announced recently he will continue his football career at the next level with Waldorf.
“It kind of started back in the summer,” Chase said of his recruitment to Waldorf. “I got a letter to go to a football camp, and the Waldorf offensive line coach was there. He said he was interested in me and really liked me and looked forward to staying in touch.”
Chase says he has been on the Waldorf campus in Forest City more times than he can count and fell in love with the idea of spending his next four or five years there.
“I come from a small town,” he said. “Waldorf is a pretty small college in a small town, and it felt like home. The coaching staff is really great and really young and easy to talk to. I just feel like that’s a community I can get to know everybody in.”
Chase proved to be a key piece in helping Logan-Magnolia rush for over 3,000 yards this past season and figures to translate to an interior offensive line position at the next level.
“I had some coaches start looking at me towards the end of my junior season,” he said.” That’s when I really needed to kick it in to high gear, and I really fell in love with the sport.”
Waldorf went 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the North Star Athletic Association this past fall. Denison-Schleswig alum Javier Gonzales is the only former KMAlander currently on the roster.
