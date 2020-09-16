(KMAland) -- Another Week 4 game in the area is not happening this Friday.
Logan-Magnolia's scheduled game at Ridge View in Class A District 10 has been canceled.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 2 Panthers (3-0) are in search of an opponent.
(KMAland) -- Another Week 4 game in the area is not happening this Friday.
Logan-Magnolia's scheduled game at Ridge View in Class A District 10 has been canceled.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 2 Panthers (3-0) are in search of an opponent.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.