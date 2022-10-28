(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia catcher Kattie Troxel is all set to take her talents to the next level with College of St. Mary.
“After state softball, I really thought I wanted to play college softball,” Troxel said of beginning her recruiting process. “I didn’t want to be done, so I just asked (Coach Rick McHugh) and Abby Hiatt’s mom for help.”
Troxel, who proved to be one of the key players in Logan-Magnolia’s undefeated regular season and state tournament qualification, says she started by emailing several coaches. While she received plenty of responses, her eyes were always on College of St. Mary.
“They were my top choice,” she said. “They have a good nursing program, and it’s close to home. All my sisters live in Omaha, so making that choice was easy for me.”
Troxel hit .350 with eight doubles and drove in 20 runs during her junior season, all while catching for then-sophomore Abby Hiatt during a breakthrough season.
“I really like the academics,” Troxel said. “That was a big thing for me. I went and watched the team play, and watching them kind of reminded me of (Logan-Magnolia). Talking to the coach about athletics there, it was like they were really flexible with the (academics). They make sure you are able to balance sports and school.”
The Flames were 14-28 this past season and have just one KMAland athlete on this upcoming season’s roster, Rylee Scholl of Falls City.
“It means a lot (to play at the next level),” Troxel said. “I’ve been playing softball since I was very little, and I’ve always known college softball is a possibility. Now that I’m doing it, it’s huge for me, and I’m excited for it.”
