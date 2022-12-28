(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia senior Calvin Wallis will join NAIA football powerhouse Morningside.
"I can't express the emotion I have about furthering my career," Wallis said. "I'm thankful for the adventures I've had (at Logan-Magnolia). I've always wanted to play sports at a college."
Wallis immediately fell in love with Morningside.
"Early in the recruiting process, I considered them one of my top choices because of the proximity to home," Wallis said. "I believe it was the best for me."
Wallis joins a Morningside program that has won three national titles in the last five years.
"It's a family," Wallis said. "I had a huge family-like feeling. I liked their ability to win and the culture that surrounds their football program. It's going to be fun."
Wallis committed to Morningside over interest from Wartburg before committing to the Mustangs.
"They (Morningside) did a good job staying in touch with me," Wallis said. "It's close to home. And the student/faculty relationship at Morningside swayed my decision."
Wallis played quarterback and defensive back at Logan-Magnolia. He expects to play defense at Morningside. Wallis recorded 50 tackles, snagged two fumbles and picked off four passes in his senior season at Logan-Magnolia.
"I'm hoping to be a defensive back," Wallis said. "I don't know if it will be a safety or corner. One trait I possess is the ability to track the ball well. I like to think I have a higher IQ than most. That allows me to do what I do."
Wallis hopes to add to Morningside's championship glory when he arrives in Sioux City.
"Being on a national championship team would be amazing," he said. "I definitely think that's something we could achieve in the next couple years."
