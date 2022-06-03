(Tabor) -- Long-time Fremont-Mills assistant football coach Greg Ernster has spent over a decade learning from Jeremy Christiansen. Now, it's his turn to maintain Fremont-Mills' culture and winning ways.
"It's a huge honor," Ernster said. "I'm excited to be named the head coach and hopefully continue the tradition set. I'm humbled for this opportunity."
Ernster has been a part of the Knights' program since 2009. He started as a volunteer assistant and has coached almost every position during his 13 years with the program. However, his specialty has been with the offensive line, which has been pivotal to the Knights' decade of dominance that has featured one state title and two state runner-up finishes.
"I'm familiar with the ins and outs of the program," he said. "I can't thank Jeremy Christiansen enough for what I've learned from him."
Ernster credits Christiansen -- who left Fremont-Mills for the superintendent position at Boyer Valley -- for creating autonomy within his coaching staff.
"I always felt like I was already a head coach," Ernster said. "My ideas were heard. I've never felt like some guy. Jeremy led by example. I hope to follow that."
Ernster's familiarity with the program made him an easy choice.
"Everybody that sets out to be a coach dreams about being a head coach," he said. "This opportunity was one I didn't want to let slip through my fingers. I felt like this was the best move. This is a great opportunity for a great program and great community."
The hire maintains stability for the Knights program with Ernster at the helm and long-time assistant coach Kyle Fichter staying on staff.
"We're going to do some tweaks to the program, but nothing is going to change," Ernster said. "Our kids know the coaching style and what we expect."
The Knights have established a blue-collar culture over the past decade. Ernster played a role in setting the foundation for that and doesn't expect it to change.
"The culture is hard-nosed, hard-working and physical kids," he said. "Life hits you hard in the face sometimes. You have to handle that. Those are what we preach, and that shows on the football field. Teams know we're going to pound it at you to a fault. We've taught kids that hard work works. We're going to continue that."
It shouldn't come as a surprise, but Fremont-Mills' emphasis on a run-first, smashmouth offense won't change, but Ernster says his offense will be diverse.
"We feel like we're going to be bigger and stronger than most times we play," he said. "We're not going to spread and sling it everywhere, but we'll probably throw more than we have in years past -- I'm sure that will get a chuckle out of some people in our community -- but we're going to pound it at you and throw it over the top."
Ernster had 13 years to learn under Coach Christiansen as a co-worker and friend. Ernster takes the lessons learned as an assistant into his new gig, but he's adamant about carving his own path.
"The biggest advice I've got is don't try to be Jeremy Christiansen," Ernster said. "We're going to tweak things to make it work for us, but I'm going to do my best to fill his shoes."
Fremont-Mills opens their season -- and the Ernster era -- on August 26th against the defending 8-player state champion, CAM.
"Our expectations never change," Ernster said. "Our players know that. The expectation is to win every home game, win the district, make the dome and win a state title. Those are the expectations, and hopefully, we reach them."
Check out the full interview with Coach Ernster below.