(Falls City) -- The winningest head coach in the history of the Falls City boys basketball program has called it a career.
Don Hogue came to Falls City in 2000 and took over a program that had won just 66 games in the decade before his arrival.
Twenty-three seasons later, Coach Hogue leaves the program with a program-best 296 wins, three state tournament appearances and many unforgettable memories.
"When you take over as a young coach, you think you have all the answers," he said. "And you don't. It's been good. I took over a program that was struggling and turned it around. It was great. There were a lot of happy times."
Hogue's decision to step down was hard, but necessary.
"I had good dialogue with my family," he said. "I had an opportunity to get my kids through the program. At the same time, the AD job puts more things on the plate. It wasn't an easy decision, but I wanted to walk away on my time."
Hogue eventually molded the Tigers into a consistent contender, but it didn't happen overnight. His team won only five games in his first year and did not have a winning season until year seven. However, they followed the rough start with 12 consecutive seasons from 2005-06 to 2016-17. That run also featured state tournament berths in 2010, 2014 and 2015.
Hogue points to the 2005-06 team as the turning point for the program.
"That group decided to play a whole season in June or July," he said. "The kids playing that much and being around each other made us a family."
In hindsight, one of Hogue's fondest memories comes from a mid-January game during that season.
"We played a good Ashland-Greenwood team," he said. "And the Omaha World-Herald was there. We came from behind and won the game. The quote from the visiting team said that we had tougher kids. The mental toughness grew on our kids, and defense was a priority."
Hogue credits the restructure of the youth programs in Falls City for setting the stage for their memorable decade.
"We had a local farmer jump on board and be our middle school coach for 13 years," he said. "I thought keeping that consistent took our program to new heights."
Coach Hogue's teams always had stingy defenses, which led to their three trips to Lincoln.
"It became a priority for our kids, and even the younger kids," he said. "The teams that went to state played good defense. Those were special."
Hogue will be replaced by Patrick Miller, who comes to Falls City from Smith Center, Kansas. Check out the full interview with Coach Hogue below.