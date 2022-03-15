(Council Bluffs) -- Long-time Lewis Central boys basketball coach Dan Miller stepped down from his position following the Titans most recent season.
Miller spent the past 21 years coaching at Lewis Central and nearly 30 in the profession.
“I guess maybe I realized that life is pretty fragile,” Miller told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s UFR. “I’ve done it for a long time. I’ve loved it and enjoyed it, but there are some other things I want to do with my time. That’s what it boils down to.”
Miller’s youngest son Joe was diagnosed with liver cancer over the past year. While that diagnosis was part of the decision, Miller said that wasn’t completely what spurred it.
“Obviously, it’s been a tough year for our family,” he said. “That’s made things really hard, but I remember when I was a young coach. I asked an older coach, a friend of mine, how he knew when he was done. He said, ‘You’ll know,’ I just kind of felt it was time for me to be done with being a head coach.”
Miller posted a career record of 316-185 while at Lewis Central. He also coached seven years at Basehor-Linwood in Kansas, including three years as head coach. He is also retiring his position as assistant football coach at LC.
Recapping or rehashing a career with that many successes and over that many years is never easy, but Coach Miller says he often remembers incredible individual performances when he thinks back. His 300th win also comes to mind.
“It was in Creston in overtime,” Miller said. “I think 300 wins is a milestone that you’re doing it right.”
Listen to much more with Miller from Tuesday’s UFR below.