(Greenfield) -- KMA Sports Hall of Famer Darrell Burmeister joins another Hall of Fame later this week.
The long-time Nodaway Valley coach will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame on Friday evening at halftime of the Class 4A boys state championship.
“It means a lot,” Coach Burmeister told KMA Sports. “I came from humble beginnings. My mom and dad had a pig farm, and we worked all the way through all by hand. Their hard work, day in and day out, (gave me) a work ethic. I owe that to my parents.”
Burmeister, who was inducted to the KMA Sports Hall of Fame in October, racked up over 600 wins as a basketball coach and helped Nodaway Valley to the 2006 Class 2A state title.
“I remember a lot of support by the communities of Bridgewater, Fontanelle and Greenfield,” Burmeister said. “All the parents that took the players to camps at an early age. Great support.”
The Wolverines posted five undefeated regular seasons during Burmeister’s tenure and advanced to state in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2013 and 2015.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized,” Burmeister concluded. “I think you’ve got to give them opportunities. I’m a lifetime learner and attend clinics yet today. It’s not going to happen overnight and definitely didn’t happen overnight for me. You have to persevere and be resilient.”
