(Sidney) -- Long-time Sidney coach Kent Larsen resigned his multiple coaching positions last week. On Monday, the school board accepted his resignation to end a career at Sidney of over three decades.
“It’s been a tremendous ride,” Coach Larsen told KMA Sports. “I did softball, volleyball, football early in my career, did some girls basketball youth teams and all the way through junior high. I was a golf assistant early in my career. I did a little bit of everything.”
Of course, Larsen’s career is most notably linked to the sport of boys basketball. He came to Sidney in 1990 to coach under legendary coach Bruce Chubick. After six years as an assistant, he took over the program that he led all the way up through this past season.
“It’s just been a fantastic experience,” Larsen said. “We’ve had a lot of great players come through here, and I was able to raise my two daughters here. I coached my daughters from kindergarten through high school in different sports. It was a wonderful opportunity that was presented here.”
Larsen’s basketball teams had winning seasons in 21 of his 26 seasons as head coach.
“We never really had big kids here in Sidney,” Larsen said, “but we always tried to be fundamentally sound and tried to play good defense. We were competitive in a lot of games. It’s been a consistent program.”
Speaking of consistency, the yearly battles with current East Mills head coach Kevin Schafer always proved to be a fun, competitive time for Coach Larsen.
“The one staple has been Kevin Schafer,” Larsen said. “He was the head coach at Nishna Valley at the time when I took over. We’ve been battling each other for the last 26 years, and it’s always been a fun rivalry, playing the chess game with Coach Schafer. He’s done a fantastic job.”
While Larsen made it 26 years as the Cowboys head coach, there was a time he didn’t think he would make it to year two.
“I thought I would be fired after my first year,” he said. “We were coming off a great season with Coach Chubick, and right at the end of the football season our starting point guard hurt his knee. He played on one leg, and we didn’t have any other guards. We went 6-14. I didn’t know if I would get a second, but fortunately the administration stuck with me and we went on a little bit of a run.”
Larsen’s time at Sidney in a full-time capacity is coming to an end, but there’s still a chance he could end up coaching somewhere in the near future.
“I haven’t ruled out the possibility,” he said. “I qualified for my pension and financially it doesn’t make a lot of sense to teach full-time here anymore in Iowa. I can go out and do some part-time work if I want to and make the same money. If I want to do something full-time, I have to go out-of-state, so I haven’t ruled out that possibility yet. We’ll see what the future holds.”
