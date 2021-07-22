(Glenwood) -- There’s a new face leading the Glenwood volleyball program this year, and it’s a well-known and successful coach from the area.
Former Underwood coach Paula Carman is taking over the program with hopes of continuing the Rams success of the past two years when they finished at the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids.
“I kind of started off just looking for a career change,” Carman told KMA Sports of her move. “I was looking around and the position for volleyball came open, and it was something where I felt I needed a personal change. I looked into it a little bit, talked with Mr. (Jeff) Bissen quite a bit and felt like it was a good move personally and professionally.”
While Carman is more than excited to get started at Glenwood, she says it was tough leaving Underwood — a town and school she grew up in and led many successful volleyball teams in.
“I love it at Underwood,” Carman said. “It’s in my heart. I grew up here, and it’s where I’ve always been. It definitely wasn’t anything initially that I was looking to leave. It was kind of a change more than anything. I’ve been (at Underwood) for 22-23 years, and it was tough to leave the program, the girls, the little kids I teach. It was a tough decision, but I think what made it easier was there wasn’t any hard feelings. It wasn’t because I wanted out. It was a personal change, and that made it a little easier.”
With her, Carman brings 372 career wins and 17 years of experience during her time at Underwood. That should play well in a program that has also found its winning ways, combining to win 62 matches over the past two seasons.
“The culture is just so positive and upbeat,” Carman said of Glenwood. “The community support is great. The kids just really have a great sense of teamwork across the board. You walk through the school, and it’s an upbeat positive energy everywhere. I think Glenwood has done great things as far as getting their culture in a direction that is positive for kids. That was a huge draw.”
Coach Carman has got right to work this summer in getting to know her new team. While the Rams lost a trio of important seniors, they bring back plenty of firepower, including Omaha recruit Brynlee Arnold — one of what could be eight seniors on the 2021 roster.
“I think at the beginning you want to spend enough time on (getting acclimated) but not too much time,” Carman said. “I don’t know the kids as far as I haven’t taught them or haven’t seen them perform other than competing against them. Just getting to know each other, and they’ve accepted what I was bringing in.
“We’ve spent a lot of time getting to know all the girls personally and athletically. That should help us kick off in August a lot stronger. I think they’re buying in great. That kind of goes along with the culture thing I was talking about. They’re hard-working kids.”
Listen to much with Carman from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.