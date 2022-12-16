(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Keaton Stone has made a major ascent over the last several years from someone that had never jumped competitively before to signing with Central Missouri.
“Track is kind of a new sport to me,” Stone explained. “I grew up playing basketball, so I always thought basketball is what I wanted to pursue. I joined the track team because a teacher asked me to, and I really enjoyed myself.”
While Stone joined track as a freshman during the lost COVID season, he really started to find his long and triple jumping ability as a sophomore before grabbing a pair of state medals in his junior season.
“I think I really have to give all credit to (Coach Jamie James),” Stone said. “He has been my coach since my sophomore year, and he’s the one that convinced me to come out. That original conversation was, ‘You’re tall, you’re athletic and you’d be great at triple and long.’ All credit goes to him.”
Once Stone started to find his potential in the event, he received interest from a pair of MIAA schools in Missouri — Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri State.
“It started out when I went to Northwest on a visit,” he said. “That was fun, so I reached out to UCM, and they set me up with a visit. I went there and really enjoyed it, and I really knew I wanted to go to Northwest or UCM. I think the biggest problem with Northwest is it’s in my hometown, and I don’t know how much I want to stay here.”
Along with the hope to get out of his hometown, Stone also found a strong track and field program and a good fit for what he was looking for.
“Their track coaches are super nice,” he said. “I got a chance to meet with them, and they’re very nice people. I already knew some kids on the track team, and I had an old teammate that went there. She says she loves it, and the school was beautiful. I think that’s where I want to be.”
Listen to much more in the full interview with Stone below.