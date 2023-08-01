(Corning) -- While the man in charge is different, there's a hope the winning ways remain the same with the Southwest Valley football program.
Keegan Longabaugh is the Timberwolves' new head coach. He replaces Anthony Donahoo, who left the school for the athletic director position at Harlan.
"There's a lot of excitement and nerves," Longabaugh said about the new gig. "Excitement is the biggest word I can use. This job was sprung on me in the Spring. It's been a stressful summer, but I've done everything I can to prepare myself to get this team where we want to be."
A 2014 Southwest Valley graduate. Longabaugh played at Iowa Western Community College before entering the workforce. He dabbled with coaching when he left Iowa Western, then decided to return to school to pursue a career in education. He's been the head baseball coach at Southwest Valley for the past three seasons.
"Football has always been king to me," he said. "It's always been a dream for me to be a football coach, let alone a head coach."
Longabaugh inherits a Southwest Valley program that has cemented itself as a consistent winner. The Timberwolves went 43-23 in seven years under Coach Donahoo, making three playoff appearances.
"I'm fortunate to walk into a position where these guys have experience," Longabaugh said. "That makes it easier for me. They know what varsity football is like."
The Timberwolves were known for their run-heavy offensive attack. The ground game will still be a vital part of their offense, but Longabaugh hopes to utilize his play makers by any means necessary.
"We're hoping we can keep the same schemes, but we're going to tweak it," he said. "We're definitely going to try to establish the run, but we want to keep teams on their heels and get our athletes in space. We'll be fundamentally sound and get guys bought into the system early."
Stellar defense has been a staple of Southwest Valley's success. Longabaugh hopes that doesn't change despite the exit of defensive coordinator Allen Naugle.
"I've always been a true believer in defense putting you in positions to win games," he said. "It makes an offensive coordinator's life easier if you only have to put up two or three scores a game. Defense has been a strong point for this team. We hope to continue that."
The Timberwolves return no shortage of talent. They led the KMA Sports Class A District 7 Prognostication with 30 points. ACGC, Panorama, South Central Calhoun, Earlham, IKM-Manning and Riverside are also in the T-Wolves' district this year. Longabaugh hopes his team can set the foundation for more successful seasons in year one.
"Get better every week," he said. "It's going to be a brutal district, but we're prepared. We want to get to the playoffs. We want to build on that. We don't want to win just one (playoff game). We want to win more. We want to get to the Dome eventually. If we take our mistakes each week and build off them, I think we're going to be a solid team."
Longabaugh credits his former coaches, such as Mat Beu and Kent Bass at Southwest Valley and Scott Strohmeier at Iowa Western as role models for him as he begins his new role.
Hear more with Coach Longabaugh below.