(Red Oak) -- A longtime high school basketball coach has come out of retirement to lead the Red Oak girls program.
On Monday, the Red Oak School Board approved the hiring of Cliff Owen as the new girls basketball head coach. Owen replaces Maddie Gelber , who accepted the same position at her alma mater, Roland-Story.
Owen, a Shenandoah graduate, is no stranger to the coaching world.
"I coached and taught for about 30 years," he said. "Mostly in Nebraska. I have some coaching background as a head girls coach at Bellevue Christian and head boys coach at Fort Calhoun."
Owen retired from the education and coaching industries and enjoyed his free time until the Red Oak position opened.
"To be honest, I thought somebody else would get it," he said. "But time passed, and I thought, "Sure. We'll see if it works out." Fortunately, it did."
Owen says the joys he experienced during his coaching career made taking this job an easy choice.
"I always enjoyed it," he said. "It's really a fulfilling position. It can sometimes be challenging and frustrating, but it's a great thing to do."
Red Oak is coming off a 4-16, but the Tigers have made four state tournament trips in the past nine years.
"There's a tradition of success," Owen said. "That's always good. It's a positive thing. Sometimes there's down years, but the purpose is always to take players and work toward improvement. That's all you can ask for."
While he's a veteran coach, Owen knows things have changed.
"There's patience required," he said. "You are dealing with individuals and a team. The biggest talent I've learned is to listen to each individual."
Philosophically, Owen credits legendary Millard South head coach Larry Ribble as a mentor.
"I don't think you can overemphasize the value of being fundamentally sound in basketball," he said. "Secondly, effort and attitude. I think team unity and chemistry is more important than individual talent, although individual talent is certainly needed."
The Tigers graduated their top scorer -- Chloe DeVries -- but returned their next five leading scorers. While there might be some growing pains, Owen hopes to see improvement as the season progresses.
"It's not a win/loss thing," Owen said about goals. "Obviously, we want to win, but we want to improve. Most importantly, I want the girls to win. As long as we try our best, hopefully, we will be competitive. That's all I can ask for."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Owen.