(KMAland) -- Kevin Blunt's coaching career spanned three decades with 423 wins, 10 conference titles and one state tournament appearance.
Those accolades, along with the impact he had on the programs at Essex, Bedford and Stanton, landed Coach Blunt a well-deserved spot in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
"It's very humbling," Blunt said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "And quite an honor. Young coaches don't think about being in the hall of fame someday. You go to work and get in the grind. All of a sudden, you have some success. I was fortunate to have a lot of success, and this is the culminating piece to that."
Success followed Blunt throughout his career, first at Essex, where he spent six years as the head coach. The longest and perhaps most memorable tenure of Blunt's 34-year coaching career came at Bedford, where he led the Bulldogs for 16 seasons from 1994 to 2010.
Blunt tallied a 269-91 record in Bedford, and his teams were perennial contenders in the Pride of Iowa Conference, claiming four conference titles, including outright championships in 2002-03 and 2009-10.
The Bulldogs had only one losing season in the final decade of Blunt's tenure and had three 20-win seasons.
The pinnacle of his time in Taylor County came during the 2007-08 season when the Bulldogs reached the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Coach Blunt's team barely missed the state tournament the year before, losing to Murray in a district final.
"It was a season that we expected to be pretty good," Blunt said about the 2008 campaign. "We didn't know how good we would be, but it wasn't a surprise."
The Bulldogs posted a 21-1 regular season and reached the state tournament for the first time with a thrilling 53-50 win over Van Meter in a substate final at Valley West Des Moines.
"They got along so well," Blunt said about that team. "It was something magical you get in one year. Take that team without one or two players, and it might not work. It was a culmination of the way they practiced every day. It made that team special."
Blunt stepped down from his position at Bedford in 2010 but returned to the sidelines four years later to lead his alma mater, Stanton.
He led the Vikings for six seasons, compiling a 113-27 record with four Corner Conference Tournament championships and a substate appearance in 2016 before retiring at the end of the 2020 season.
“You look back at different years, and I think there are groups of kids and teams you’ve had along the way at each school that are special,” Blunt said in a 2020 interview with KMA Sports. “The personalities, work ethic and extra things they do…you always have a lot of great (people) to work with in teaching and coaching."
As he reflects on his coaching career, Blunt cherishes the moments and memories at all three stops.
"To see the kids be successful and grow while working together and learning things, you hope they learn things other than X's and O's," he said. "Those things are some great memories. I enjoyed being able to coach immensely."
Knowing what he knows now, Blunt says he grew as a coach. Especially with communicating and developing his players.
"You can't just tell kids how to do it," he said. "You have to develop them with drills and talking to them to make them better athletes players rather than just yelling at them. I would have told my older self that earlier."
Blunt says his success came because of his mentors and fellow coaches, such as Don Hicks, Allen Stuart, Dave Jauron, Max Dougherty and Bob McCoy.
"I'm very appreciative to all the people and events along the way," he said. "I'm very honored to be in the (IHSAA) Hall of Fame."
Blunt is joined in this year's Hall of Fame class by his friend and former rival, Darrell Burmeister (Nodaway Valley). Clarinda alum BJ Windhorst and EHK graduate Brett Watson are also in this year's class.
Blunt's induction is at halftime of Friday night's Class 4A championship game.
Check out the full interview below.