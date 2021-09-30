(Cedars Falls) -- Legendary University of Northern Iowa broadcaster Gary Rima is calling it a career.
In a release, Rima said, "After having some time this past week, during the UNI football bye week, I have had time to reflect on my broadcasting career, especially these past 29 years as the voice of the UNI Panthers for football, men's basketball along with the final years of UNI baseball. I have decided that this will be my last year broadcasting UNI sports and will retire when the UNI men's basketball season ends this year."
Rima intends to finish the football and men's basketball seasons before stepping down.
