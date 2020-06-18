(Harlan) -- Harlan’s Lucy Borkowski did not expect to continue her running career in college. However, with the loss of her senior track season, her plans changed.
Borkowski, who always planned to attend Dordt in Sioux Center, will now join the cross country and track teams at the school.
“Once the coronavirus pandemic happened, I kind of realized I was going to miss running,” Borkowski told KMA Sports. “I never planned on running in college, but I realized it was kind of a calling in my life.”
Borkowski placed 19th at the state cross country meet this past fall, helping the Cyclones to a fourth place team finish. She’s more than capable of running at the next level with Dordt. It was just a matter of working through the decision-making process.
“They were all welcoming and understanding (at Dordt),” Borkowski said. “All the staff and coaches and other teammates kind of helped mentor me through the process. I was working through the process, and I just really felt welcomed. They were trying to help me make my best decision, and I never felt pressured to do anything.”
Now that the decision has been made, Borkowski is both excited to get started and feels blessed to have the opportunity.
“It feels really special,” she said. “I’m really grateful for all the support from my friends and family and truly grateful God has given me this talent.”
