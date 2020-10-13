(Louisville) -- Louisville football tripled their win total from last season on Friday night. The Lions (3-3) shook off a three-game losing skid and took a 41-22 win over Platteview.
“It was a good game,” Louisville head coach Chase Rasby told KMA Sports. “We kind of finally are back to where we started health-wise. We had some guys out for quarantine and out for knees and ankles. We’d been playing 8 to 11 guys down.”
The constant adjustments and movement in the lineup from week to week is something Coach Rasby expected. He says, it’s simple: New kids have had to step up.
“That’s something we talked about since day one,” he said. “We didn’t know how long we’d have. We didn’t know if we would be shut down. Nobody knew going in. We talked about young guys had to be ready to play, and we’ve had some freshmen step up the last couple weeks.”
Rasby believes that kind of thing should help the Lions continue their build for depth and experience. Regardless, Louisville has already tripled their win total from last season’s 1-8 year.
“I think it’s something we’ve been building towards,” Rasby said. “We had a pretty good team last year, but it was a really tough schedule. I think this was all in the making, and it shows that these seniors that are there now and the juniors that are there now won’t back away after a 1-8 season.”
The Lions will face their toughest test of the season on Friday, as they travel to undefeated and Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood.
“The high ranking and the undefeated season don’t scare me nearly as much as their film does,” Rasby said. “They have one of the fastest running backs and most talented quarterbacks I’ve seen on film.
“Their offensive line can move; they’re big and strong. They’re well-coached and fundamentally sound. When you see them on film, you can definitely tell they’re the real deal. They deserve that ranking.”
What Louisville is hoping to do when they meet one of the state’s most impressive teams is to simply shock the state. For that to happen, Coach Rasby says there are a number of things that will have to go their way.
“We’re going to have to limit big plays,” he said, “and we need to get some spark plays of our own. We’re going to have win the turnover battle and control the clock. Make sure that we keep their offense off the field as much as we can. Make their defense work hard and long.
“And we’re going to have to see something on special teams. You see the recipe of an underdog upsetting an opponent – it’s spark plays, limit those on defense and create something on special teams.”
Caelan Debban will have reports on Friday evening from the Louisville/Ashland-Greenwood matchup in Class C1 District 2. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Rasby below.