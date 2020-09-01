(Louisville) -- Louisville football opened their 2020 season with a come-from-behind 28-13 win over Douglas County West this past Friday.
The Lions outscored their Week 1 foes by a 22-0 count in the second half on their way to the win.
“We came out in the second half and started rolling,” Louisville coach Chase Rasby said. “We quit shooting ourselves in the foot and started putting some points on the board.”
Louisville used their advantages along the offensive and defensive lines to take control of the game.
“I knew we were doing a little bit more tempo,” Rasby added. “They didn’t seem as deep as we were. We (felt) we were probably going to have the advantage if we kept it close going into halftime. We thought we could wear them down with our ground attack.”
Running back Harrison Klein took on much of the load, carrying the ball 39 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, which equaled their win total from the 2019 season.
Now, Coach Rasby and company will turn their attention to another Week 1 winner in Nebraska City. The Pioneers handled Schuyler in their opener, 36-6.
“I think it’s the most athletic and best team they’ve had for a while,” Rasby said. “They have athletes at quarterback, running back and on the outside. They’ve got some aggressive and powerful offensive and defensive linemen, so we’re definitely going to have our hands full.”
Nebraska City used momentum from their 5-4 season in 2019 and pushed through a tough offseason to prepare for what they feel could be a big 2020.
“They are everything I thought they would be,” Rasby said. “They do a lot of things schematically that put defenses in constraints. It makes it very difficult. They are very, very smart and a very well-coached football team.”
Nebraska City quarterback MJ Nelson had 180 yards passing and four touchdowns in the opener, including 94 yards and two touchdowns to Braden Thompson. Riley Wehling added two touchdown receptions of his own, and sophomore running back Bayler Poston went for 105 yards on 11 carries.
“We’re definitely going to have to get the ground game going and limit their possessions,” Rasby said of the matchup. “They have a good enough offense that they can score at will. They have playmakers that can go to the house every time they touch the ball.
“If we can limit their offensive touches and hold on to the ball for long stretches, I think that will play out in our best interests.”
Kenny Larabee will be in Nebraska City on Friday night, providing reports from this matchup on our Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. Full coverage on Friday night begins at 6:20 on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Rasby linked below.