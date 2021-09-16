(Louisville) -- Louisville football nabbed their first win of the 2021 season last Friday night. The Lions (1-2) rolled to a 41-7 triumph over Syracuse, bouncing back from a couple tough defeats at the hands of Douglas County West and Nebraska City.
“We started out fast,” Louisville head coach Chase Rasby told KMA Sports. “We had the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and it kind of helped our momentum. With our few numbers, if we can get our momentum going people are less tired, and that momentum really carried us.”
As they have been all season, Louisville was led by senior standouts Sam Ahl and Harrison Klein.
“Ahl plays quarterback and safety that kind of has to roll down sometimes,” Rasby said. “He’s a great athlete. Klein plays running back and is a shutdown corner. I don’t think they’ve even completed a pass on his side.”
Up front, the Lions also have the benefit of several seniors, including Reed Toelle, who plays guard on offense and is the “quarterback of the defense” at middle linebacker. Fellow seniors Garron Bragg, Coen Tomanek and Alec Lueder have also been important in any success.
“We just got to make sure to get those guys out of the game so they can get a breather and keep them near that 100% mark,” Rasby added.
Louisville will look to even their record and win a second consecutive game on Friday when they host Falls City (0-3). The Tigers have struggled through the first three games with defeats to Platteview, Raymond Central and Malcolm.
“That offensive line just explodes off the film,” Rasby said. “They’ve got a couple really big guys, and they can move. They can do any kind of block, and they’ve got speed in the athletes in the backfield.”
Coach Rasby notes Falls City has had very little trouble moving the football between the 20s this season, relying on a solid running game led by senior Carson Simon.
“When they get in that red zone, they all of a sudden start struggling a little bit,” he said. “That’s kind of been their Achilles heel. We have to find a way to stop them from moving the football, and if they get in the red zone, we’ll have to be as stagnant as those other defenses.”
When it comes down to it, Coach Rasby says it really is going to be about finding a way to win the battle up front.
“It’s all going to come up front,” he said. “Last year, their big guys just got a hold of us and were moving the line of scrimmage. All football coaches say it, but the line of scrimmage is so important. We need to maintain (it) or do something to confuse them. I don’t know if we can do anything to slow (their big guys) down, except if we do something they’re not ready for. They are very talented up front.”
Kent Larsen will be in Louisville on Friday night, providing reports from this week four meeting. Listen for all of the week four coverage from 6:20 to midnight on Friday and hear the full interview with Coach Rasby below.