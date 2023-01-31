(Louisville) -- Louisville senior and Cass softball standout Megan Gissler will play at the next level with Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
Gissler, who recently committed to the Division III school in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday morning.
“We were going to a showcase tournament with my club team in Minneapolis,” Gissler explained. “They gave us a list of a bunch of colleges that were going to be there. I reached out to (Augsburg), and they came to one of my games. It kind of started from there.”
The Cass middle infielder started her research of the school and found the school fit what she was looking for in her next stop.
“The environment (stood out),” Gissler said. “Not just the softball team and coaches, but the entire school. I got to go to a soccer game, and the environment was really amazing. They put a lot of time and effort into my recruitment, and that was a huge decision maker.”
Gissler hit .273 with a .369 on-base percentage, drove in 13 runs and scored 16 times during her senior season this past fall.
“I’ve been playing it basically my whole life,” Gissler said. “I remember in sixth grade I first started playing with my club team, and I think that’s when it started for me. It was a more competitive level, and I really loved the atmosphere and competing all the time.”
Now, Gissler will get to continue competing in the sport she loves at the next level.
“I’m grateful for my parents,” Gissler said. “They helped me so much. I wouldn’t be here without them, and they have helped through the process. I’m really grateful to get the opportunity to play at the next level. My other family members and coaches, as well. A bunch of people have helped me and pushed me to be a better player and teammate.”
