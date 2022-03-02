(Louisville) -- Louisville's Sam Ahl will take his talents to Hastings College next year to play football.
The two-way player for the Lions joined Wednesday's Upon Further Review to discuss the decision.
"I'm excited for the opportunity given to me," Ahl said.
The commitment erases the doubt Ahl once had about playing football at the collegiate level.
"Throughout high school, I didn't think the opportunity would be there," he said. "I contemplated if I wanted to or not, but I decided to, and I'm going to have some fun. My family encouraged me a lot. They said there would never be an opportunity to do this again, so I ran with that."
Ahl received interest from Doane and Nebraska Wesleyan before committing to Hastings. Ahl says Hastings checked all the boxes on the academic and athletic side.
"I'm pursuing an ag-business degree, and they have good agriculture studies," he said. "I thought about going to Hastings even without football, so when I got an opportunity to play football there, it was a win-win scenario."
Ahl immediately connected with Hastings head coach Matt Franzen, making his commitment easier.
"The coaching staff is great at Hastings," he said. "He's been a great guy. He was very personable and easy to talk to."
The Broncos were 2-8 last year.
"Everyone is invested and wants to get better," Ahl said. "That's where I am, too. I want to work hard, get better and have fun."
Ahl played quarterback in high school but says his collegiate future is on the defensive side, particularly in the secondary.
"I need to work on getting faster and guarding one-on-one," he said. "I'm just going to have to work hard and get faster."
Fremont-Mills senior Kyle Kesterson has also committed to the Broncos. Check out the full interview with Ahl below.