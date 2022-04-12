(Louisville) -- Louisville senior Jaxson Barnes is eager to try something new, which is running cross country at Iowa Western next season.
"It's pretty exciting," Barnes said. "I'm excited to leave high school and start something new. That's always exciting."
Barnes says he wasn't originally planning to run in college.
"I ran against a kid from Malcolm that went there," Barnes said. "He messaged me on Instagram and asked me to come check it out (Iowa Western). I've visited five or six times since then."
Barnes says the program and facilities appealed to him.
"The coaches were nice. I know some of the runners, and they have my program. So it worked out well. Iowa Western was the only one I considered running at."
Barnes closes her high school cross country career as a three-time state qualifier. He says his third qualification piqued his interest into running at the college level.
"I didn't plan on it, but I decided I might as well go do it," he said. "I can never go back after college. I don't want to grow up wishing I tried things. I'll try it out. Hopefully, I like it. If I don't, I still tried and got the experience."
Barnes -- who plans to study construction management at Iowa Western -- says he doesn't think he will continue running his career after his stint in Council Bluffs.
"I just want to do a two-year program and call it good," he said.
Check out the full interview with Barnes below.