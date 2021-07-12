(Louisville) -- Louisville standout Nash Callahan will take his talents to the Hastings baseball program.
Callahan, who plays for the Louisville/Weeping Water American Legion program, joined KMA Sports’ Upon Further Review on Monday to talk about his decision.
“I went there for a college visit,” Callahan said. “I really fell in love with the college. We got in front of the coach, and he watched me bat, pitch and play a little bit of outfield. After we got through that, we talked through everything, and he gave me an offer.”
Callahan said he took some time to think things over before eventually deciding that he would love to be a part of the Broncos program.
“(I really liked) the field,” he said. “It’s honestly the biggest field I’ve seen in my life. It has a beautiful campus.”
Callahan added that the criminal justice program at the school was also a big selling point.
“That’s what really got me to go there,” he said. “That was a really big thing that I wanted to get into.”
Callahan will now turn his attention to helping a Hastings program that struggled through a 13-31 season this season.
“I’m going there to pitch and play outfield,” Callahan said. “I really feel like I can start my freshman year. That’s my goal. I feel I can really make a big impact on the field. I have a good eye for the ball and can track the ball pretty good. I can pitch pretty good. A little more work on my pitching, and I guarantee I’ll be making a big impact on the mound.”
Listen to the full interview with Callahan from Monday’s UFR below.