(Louisville) -- Louisville’s Jaylin Gaston originally went into her college decision making process looking for a school that fit her academics. With Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, she found one that also allowed for her to use her basketball talents at the next level.
“I really wanted to go into nursing,” Gaston told KMA Sports. “I initially was looking for colleges with good nursing programs, and I came across Northwestern. I visited the campus and loved it. It was so much fun. They have an amazing nursing program, and everyone was so nice and welcoming.”
With the academic needs met, Gaston decided to look into joining the basketball team. At the time, Northwestern was going through a coaching transition after the retirement of long-time and successful coach Chris Yaw.
“He was still on his way out (at the time of her decision process),” Gaston said. “I messaged with him, and he kind of transferred me over so I could meet the new coaches.”
It wasn’t long before Gaston got a chance to meet new head coach Kristin Rotert.
“She was very nice, and when I talked to her my main thing was asking how she plays the game,” Gaston said. “The type of pace and the things they like to do. All of the things she said is spot on with how I like to play, with pace and tempo.”
Gaston, who had a breakout senior season with averages of 7.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, is excited to continue to grow her game with the Orange City school.
“I’m honestly so honored to get to play for such a good program,” she said. “They’ve had so much success over the last many years, and I hope I can help be a part of their future success in the next four years.”
