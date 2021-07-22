(Louisville) -- Louisville basketball standout Caleb Hrabik will take his talents to the next level at Doane.
“All throughout high school it was a goal of mine to play college basketball,” Hrabik told KMA Sports. “I went to one of their camps and a couple months later they made me an offer.”
Hrabik said he fell in love with the campus and found a great relationship with the Doane coaches.
“The coaches are really supportive,” he said. “They came to a lot of my games to show they’re really committed to me coming to their program. I always like coaches that are committed to players. That really factored into my decision.”
Hrabik chose his Doane offer over others from Concordia, Midland and Nebraska Wesleyan (academic).
“Doane was the first one to really commit to me,” he said. “It was my first visit and just really fell in love with the campus. The fact that they were so committed to me early on really factored into my decision to go there. It's really special to me to have a childhood dream come true."
Listen to much more on Hrabik’s decision in the Thursday Upon Further Review interview linked below.