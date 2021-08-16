(Louisville) -- Louisville graduate Jennifer Katz is readying herself for the next level.
The former Cass County Central and Cass softball star is all moved in and ready to go at Dodge City Community College in Kansas.
“I actually visited several different colleges,” she told KMA Sports. “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do yet. My sister plays at Colorado Christian, and we sent my video to a couple different people. Her coach actually sent it to my new coach, and he kind of reached out to me.”
Katz earned East Central Nebraska Conference Nebraska Capitol Conference all-conference nods during her career with Cass County Central and Cass.
“Just the feeling of the school,” Katz said of what she liked about Dodge City. “It just felt like somewhere I want to be, and I could see myself playing for this team. I’m super excited about it.”
Katz was an All-NCC First Team honoree this past year, finishing with a team-high .581 batting average and a .634 on-base percentage while collecting 36 hits, 36 RBI and 30 runs scored.
“It means everting to me,” Katz said of continuing her career at Dodge City. “Softball has always been my favorite sport, and something I knew I wanted to continue from a very young age. Everything it offers me as a person, and it has made me who I am to this day. It means a lot to continue my career.”
Katz and Grand Island Central Catholic’s Alicyn O’Neill are the only two Nebraskans on the Conquistadors roster. Dodge City went 15-23 this past spring. Listen to much more with Katz from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.