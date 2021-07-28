(Louisville) -- Louisville star triple jumper Cordale Moxey will continue his career at the next level with Doane.
Moxey joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday to talk about his decision to take his talents to the Crete, Nebraska school.
“We had a meet there,” Moxey told KMA Sports. “Our first of the season, and I won the meet. The jumping coach gave me a little note and said they’d be glad if I took a visit there to check it out.”
As the season went on, Moxey continued to get better, and he decided he wanted to give college track a try.
“I went on a visit there, and it was really nice,” Moxey said. “The facilities and the campus are really nice. They talked about academics, too, and they made it seem like they would do anything to help you athletically and academically. That all kind of stood out to me.”
Moxey, who hit his personal best in the triple jump at the district meet with a jump of 41-10.50 before a sixth place finish in Class C, says the reputation of head coach Ed Fye sealed the deal for him.
“Everyone I talk to about track all mention Coach Fye,” Moxey said. “That’s everyone and everywhere I go. It’s only good things. Everyone I know who has done track there like it, and I know a few classmates of my sister that used to go there. They all loved it.”
While Moxey also helped the Lions to a sixth place finish in the 4x400 meter relay this past spring, he says he will focus on the triple jump at the next level.
“I’m really excited,” he added. “I felt like I just started getting better this year, and I’m excited to see how much better I can get.”
Listen to the full interview with Moxey from Wednesday’s UFR below.