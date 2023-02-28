(Louisville) -- Louisville senior standout Quincy Trent is set to take his football talents to the next level with Concordia.
“It really started my freshman year,” Trent said of his desire to play college football. “I had the dream to go play football in college, so I signed up for a recruiting website called NCSA. They pretty much got me set up and did everything for me.”
Trent did plenty for himself, too, making plays on both sides of the ball before taking over at quarterback for the Lions this past fall.
“I found Concordia and went to a couple summer camps,” Trent said. “Those turned into a couple more visits, and I think that’s kind of when I made my decision. Their campus is nice and everything about them attracted me to their school. I really didn’t see any flaws with them at all.”
Trent says he found belief and dedication in the Concordia football coaching staff.
“I talked to the head coach a little bit, and he seemed very dedicated to making the team the best it can possibly be,” he said. “Definitely being there for each other is something I’m looking for in a sport like football and in a school.”
Listen to much more with Trent on his college decision below.