(Nebraska City) -- The Lourdes Central Catholic boys basketball team currently sits at 4-1 and atop the latest Class D-1 boys basketball ratings released by the Omaha World-Herald.
The Knights hold wins over Elmwood-Murdock, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Pawnee City and Archbishop Bergan.
"I think our players are starting to get out of football mode after a great football season," said head coach Trevor Krenk. "We are really honing in on our offensive skills. The last game against Bergan really showed. Our offense came out."
The four-game run comes after a season-opening loss to Lincoln Christian.
"They had tremendous height," Krenk said. "They have a seven-footer. We just got overwhelmed by the height, but I thought we played phenomenally. We've played great defense ever since then."
Coach Krenk takes pride in his team's early-season defensive success. Lourdes has contained their last four opponents to an average of 32.25 points per game.
"We focus on stopping the drives," Krenk said. "We try to force teams to shoot the lower-percentage shots around the perimeter. We are blessed to have good athletes that can shut teams down. It's tough to get drives on us when we are playing well."
The stingy defense has transitioned to a productive offense. The Knights average 50.6 points per game, led by Nebraska football commit Blake Miller.
"He's one of the best athletes I've ever seen at the high school level," Krenk said. "He wants to drive, shoots the ball well and leads the team in steals. He's our main guy on the floor."
Zach Tesarek, Beau Lee, Joe Kearney and Will Funke complete the lineup for Coach Krenk's team.
The Knights return to action on Tuesday at Freeman Tournament, and with the tournament comes their toughest test to date when they face D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart.
The Irish have also looked the part of a top-ranked team, winning their six contests by margins of 45, 26, 61, 31, 8 and 17.
"I'm looking for our players to be tested and stay up for the challenge," Krenk said. "It's going to be a fun matchup for our boys to go against a team as equally athletic as we are."
Long term, Coach Krenk hopes his team can use Tuesday's game to springboard them into a successful winter.
"Our main goal is to get to a point where we are at our best when sub-districts start," he said. "I tell the kids we want to win each game, but the most important game is if we are improving each day as the season goes along."
Check out the full interview with Coach Krenk below.