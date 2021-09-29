(Nebraska City) -- The well-oiled machine that is Lourdes Central Catholic football kept rolling last week with a 66-28 victory over Conestoga to move to 5-0.
"Our guys executed the game plan," said Lourdes head coach Jon Borer. "We were able to do a lot of things through the air."
Nebraska commit Blake Miller broke the Knights' school record for single-game touchdown tosses and had six first-half scores. Miller's efficient passing led to big nights from receivers Beau Lee and Joe Kearney, who snagged two scores each.
Aidan Aldana also contributed 107 rushing yards on five carries.
"We got some things going," Borer said.
The Knights' explosive offense averages 61.2 points per game, and has led them to a No. 5 ranking in Class D-1.
It's shaping up to be a special year for Lourdes, perhaps the best in program history.
"People are excited," Borer said. "Any time you have double-digit seniors on an 8-Man club, you have an opportunity to do some special things. We knew we were going to be decent, but they have surpassed my expectations. The kids have bought in, and we have some nice pieces to the puzzle."
While the Knights have lofty goals, they are also trying to stay grounded.
"Every time we step on the field, we have to be better than the day before. That's how we get to where we want to be," Borer said. "Our kids understand that."
Lourdes hopes to move to 6-0 this Friday when they face Freeman (3-2, 1-1) in Class D-1 District 2 action. The Falcons are reeling after a 70-28 loss to Palmyra last week.
"Going into this season, I had them picked as one of the better teams on our schedule," Borer said. "Their score from this past Friday surprised me, so it's hard to figure out exactly where Freeman is."
Quarterback Carter Ruse leads Freeman's double-tight, unbalanced offense with 453 passing yards, 222 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.
"He's a good player," Borer said about Ruse. "He has good size and is tough to take down."
Containing Ruse certainly helps the Knights' chances of victory, but Borer says his team must take care of themselves first.
"We have to continue to get better," he said. "If we don't show up and play hard, the game might not go the way we want. We have to stay humble, hungry and keep moving forward."
Freeman surrenders an average of 38 points per game, so there should be opportunities for Lourdes' high-powered offense to produce points.
"They have some size on us," Borer said. "And they have some good players that we need to get bodies on in the run game. If we can execute and play our game, we can move the ball and put points on the board. We just have to stay focused on what we are trying to accomplish."
KMA Sports' Week 6 coverage begins Friday at 6:20 with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Borer.