(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic moved down two spots to No. 4 in the latest Class D-1 state rankings from the Omaha World-Herald.
Ashland-Greenwood (C-1 No. 2), Auburn (C-1 No. 5) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2 No. 1) are ranked in their same positions as last week’s poll. View the area teams and their rankings below. Find the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood (same)
5. Auburn (same)
CLASS D-1
4. Lourdes Central Catholic (down 2)
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same)