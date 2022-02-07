KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic moved down two spots to No. 4 in the latest Class D-1 state rankings from the Omaha World-Herald.

Ashland-Greenwood (C-1 No. 2), Auburn (C-1 No. 5) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2 No. 1) are ranked in their same positions as last week’s poll. View the area teams and their rankings below. Find the complete rankings linked here

CLASS C-1 

1. Ashland-Greenwood (same)

5. Auburn (same)

CLASS D-1 

4. Lourdes Central Catholic (down 2)

CLASS D-2 

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same)

