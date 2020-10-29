(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic enters the second round of the Class D-1 on a six-game winning streak and feeling like they are playing some of their best football.
"I feel like we are kinda gelling, especially offensively," Coach Jon Borer said. "We are playing some good football. At this point of the year, there are no easy games."
The Knights extended their season with a 54-34 victory over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
"I will say our offense executed well," Borer said. "That was the best rushing day we had all season."
Lourdes posted 468 offensive yards, highlighted by 385 on the ground.
Junior quarterback Blake Miller posted 162 yards and three scores on the ground and two passing touchdowns.
The showing was gratifying for Miller, who has battled injuries throughout the season.
"Blake is a very talented young man," Borer said. "He's worked really hard. He's really changed his body. He's one of those kids that I'm glad is on my team. Anytime he gets the ball, there's always a chance that something big could happen, but he also does a good job of distributing the ball."
Joe Kearney and Aidan Aldana were also premiere ball carriers for the Knights Friday night.
The victory means the Knights (6-2) are into the Round of 16 and one of only 112 teams still playing football in Nebraska after starting the year 0-2.
"It is pretty exciting," Borer said. "Before the season started, we didn't know how many games we would get to play. It's pretty cool that we are still going."
The Knights will look to keep their season going this weekend when they face Dundy County Stratton. The Tigers are 8-0 on the season and enter as the No. 4 seed. They rely heavily on the ground game, paced by Quade Myers (892 yards and 10 scores) and Serbando Diaz (1,270 yards and 25 touchdowns).
"They are very dynamic players," Borer said. "These two are good. They are not real big, but they are put together well and very fast. We have to not give them clear running lanes and rally to the ball. We did not tackle well against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and that caused us some fits, we can't allow that this week."
While containing Myers and Diaz is key for the Knights' success, Borer knows his team may need some other things to go their way.
"When you get to the playoffs, you need a little luck," he said. "You got to hope the ball bounces your way a couple of times. If we go out and execute the game plan, I think we have a good shot of being victorious, but it's going to take a full team effort and the full 48 minutes."
Dundy County Stratton/Lourdes Central Catholic is slated for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff. Caelan Debban will be in Nebraska City on Friday, providing updates as part of KMA Sports' coverage. The complete interview with Coach Borer can be heard below.