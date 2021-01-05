(Nebraska City) -- The first year of the Mark Madison era is off to a swell start for the Lourdes Central Catholic girls basketball team.
"Whenever you are a first-year coach, there is a lot of learning to do," he said. "So a 7-2 start, we are pleased with that."
The Knights have not missed a beat since Madison took over from former coach Clay Carlton.
"He prepared them well," Madison said. "The girls work hard. I am really pleased with their preparation. We are learning as we have success, so what more could you ask for?".
Lourdes has tallied victories this season over Omaha Duchesne, Elmwood-Murdock, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Pawnee City, Archbishop Bergan, Freeman and Bishop Neumann.
Their two losses have occurred to Falls City Sacred Heart and Syracuse, who are a combined 17-2.
"It's important we learn from those," Madison said. "Both those teams have big, athletic girls. This is something I knew might be an issue. We are short. That's something we've talked about and are working on. Because, at the end, we will see teams with good post players. We are already preparing and trying to improve in that area."
The Knights have a balanced offense. led by 6-foot-3 Gina McGowen.
"She's got a soft shot and she can get shots off with her height," Madison said.
Sophomore Aspen Meyer and senior Brianna Fulton have also been crucial to what the Knights want to do.
"We have a lot of girls that are playing right now," Madison said. "They are all kinda stepping up in different ways. We have a lot of juniors and sophomores. Some are good ball handlers. Some are good defenders. It's a good blend of kids and it allows me to change the lineup pretty fluidly."
Their lack of size has led to some struggles rebounding, which has been an emphasis for them lately.
"Our post defense has to improve," Madison said. "That might be my fault in terms of communicating the importance of that. We just played Neumann, who rebounds really hard, and it hurt us a little bit. We have to go back and stress the importance of that."
The upcoming slate for Lourdes doesn't get any easier as they will face Johnson-Brock, Auburn, Lincoln Lutheran, Sidney and Weeping Water in the next 18 days. Those five teams are currently a combined 32-7.
While some coaches may cringe at the murderer's row of games awaiting the Lourdes, Coach Madison welcomes it.
"I am excited," he said. "All those teams are quality teams. We have high hopes. I know the girls want to go to state and make a run at state. The girls have a lot of confidence going into these games. I love playing good teams because it hardens and toughens us. Playing these good teams is what gets you there at the end. It shows you your weaknesses."
Lourdes returns to action Tuesday when they face Johnson-Brock. The complete interview with Coach Madison can be heard below.