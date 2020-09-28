(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic has turned an 0-2 start into a 3-2 campaign. They will take their shot at 4-2 this Friday night when they face Freeman on homecoming.
The Knights have overcome losses to Falls City Sacred Heart and Guardian Angels Central Catholic with wins over Johnson-Brock, Palmyra and Conestoga.
"We are feeling pretty good," Coach Jon Borer said. "We suffered some key injuries, but we've rallied around and were able to play really hard in these last three games. There are still some things to clean, but I'm proud of the resiliency of our kids to bounce back after an 0-2 start."
The Knights' first two games of the season also marked the first games of Borer's tenure as head coach, so there were some growing pains, but Borer feels his team has learned a lot from those early defeats.
"We learned a lot about what kind of personnel we have," Borer said. "How we're going to be able to move the ball down the field. We've done it differently in a couple of different games. We've been able to stay balanced when we need to."
Blake Miller originally started the season at quarterback, but was hampered due to a finger injury. Miller's injury resulted in a shift to the tight end position while sophomore Vance Weninger has assumed the quarterback position.
"He's done well," Borer said of Weninger. "He's completing almost 55 percent of his passes, thrown for almost 600 yards and last week he had his first 100-yard rushing game. We always knew he was fast, but he's been able to run really hard and really tough."
Joe Kearney, Will Funk and Beau Lee have also been staples of the Knights productivity this season.
"I've been proud of our kids and how hard they've worked," Borer said. "They've done everything we've asked them to do."
Borer admits his team has had a tendency to put the ball on the ground, which is something they are owning and working on.
"We have a little bit of fumbling issue," he said. "But every time we work on it and address it, the kids own it. They do a pretty good job of not making excuses and realizing it's something we need to work on."
The Knights hope to have that flaw fixed in time for their contest against Freeman Friday. The Falcons enter the contest at 4-1 after a transition down to the 8-man game.
"You watch them on film and they all look like carbon copies of each other," Borer said. "They've got some really good skill players. They've done some good things. This is definitely the toughest game we've had since Guardian Angels and we are excited."
It's also homecoming in Nebraska City Friday night. While that usually leads to excitement for athletes, it can lead to concern from coaches, however, Borer is confident in his team.
"I'm confident our kids will stay focused," he said. "They understand the football game is important. Hopefully, we play well."
Kirt Manion will have updates Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. KMA Sports' coverage of Week 6 begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight. The complete interview with Coach Borer can be heard below.